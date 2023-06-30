Nathan Jack almost had the perfect day out with his growing team of pacers.
The former Uranquinty trainer-driver won the first three races at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Both Thebigboss and Skinnydip were able to record their first wins while Notsokool was to score in his first start for his new stables.
After doing things wrong on debut, Thebigboss was soon able to dictate terms after finding the front from his wide alley.
"He's a pretty nice horse I think and in six months time I think you'll see him go around in the derbies," Jack said.
"We'll go to the Nutrien series and I think it will turn him into a better horse."
The two-year-old zipped home in a last quarter of 26.9 seconds.
Skinnydip also zipped home in a last quarter of 26.7 seconds.
It capped off a dominant 27.7-metre win on debut.
"He's a nice enough horse and in six months time we will probably see him go round in the nicer races," Jack said.
Notsokool took more than five seconds off his previous best as he clocked a 1:54.1.
Jack was pleased with his efforts.
"He's been a bit of a project and has been a bit but it was either trial or come here so he came here," he said.
"He got it three quarters right, just had a little moment turning for home at the top of the straight and I think otherwise we would have gone 53.5.
"I wouldn't say he's got a bright future but he will win more races."
Notsokool was the biggest price of his three winners at $1.45.
It wasn't quite the perfect trip home after Ok Boomer was beaten as a $1.04 favourite.
My Sweet Sabrina ensured Jack Stockton made a successful return to the training ranks as she out sprinted her rival to win by 2.3 metres.
After winning at Melton a month ago, Jack was disappointed with the performance.
"We've got to let the locals win one," he said.
"He was underdone, he wasn't done much since Melton as he had a week off and it was probably my fault a little bit being too easy on him.
"I might drive him with cover and see what happens and he's a lot better horse than that.
"I'd be disappointed too if he didn't go around in the bigger races off his track work."
My Sweet Sabrina also ensured a win on his birthday for Blake Jones.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
