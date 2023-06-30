For Impact Wrestling veteran Frankie Kazarian his fifth trip to Australia might just be his favourite yet.
Kazarian has worked with some of the biggest professional wrestling promotions in the world during his over two-decade career and made four previous trips to our shores from the United States.
However, this is the first time that he has made the journey with such a large crew and Kazarian said that he's proud to be back in Australia representing Impact Wrestling.
"All my previous trips here have been to big cities and I've literally been all around the country but never here," Kazarian said.
"So it's really cool to see a smaller town and a smaller region.
"Every time I've been here it was always through independent groups and I was always pretty much here by myself as an independent wrestler.
"This time I'm here representing Impact Wrestling and with the Impact Wrestling crew and I couldn't be more proud of the men and women on our roster.
"Especially the group that's here to show what we are all about and to further this relationship.
"It's cool to be a part of a team instead of just being a guy coming down here working a couple of shows.
"It's really cool to be part of Impact Wrestling and let everyone see what we are doing, because we are doing something really special."
MORE NEWS:
Kazarian has rubbed shoulders with some of the greatest pro-wrestlers of all time during his storied career and believes that the current Impact Wrestling roster is star studded and they are currently one of the best kept secrets in professional wrestling.
"Impact Wrestling has been around a long time and I've been part of this company since almost day one," he said.
"Right now we are kind of like the best kept secret in wrestling and I will go into bat and say that our show is the most focused pro wrestling show there is in terms of episodic television.
"Our talent is second to none, you look at our Knockout's Champion Deonna Purrazzo who is one of the best pound for pound wrestlers in the world.
"Our world champion Alex Shelley just fulfilled a 20-year dream and became a world champion then Chris Saben is one of the best high flying and X-Division wrestlers there's ever been.
"We honestly don't have a weak spot on our roster, top to bottom it's the most solid roster in pro wrestling today."
After grinding his way to the top over a number of years, Kazarian had a few tips for anyone that was hoping to be the next big thing in professional wrestling.
"I grew up in a small town in Southern Califormia and got in the business over 25 years ago," he said.
"So finding a wrestling school back then was very difficult and you couldn't just click and a list of wrestling schools would come up because they simply didn't exist.
"There was maybe only 10 or 15 wrestling schools in the country, so I had to send away for books and do the ground work.
"But in the same vein, I would seek out somebody that's been where you want to go and done what you want to do.
"Wrestling is going to take time and you are never going to perfect it and I'm still learning every day.
"Like anything else athletic or otherwise learn the fundamentals then get the reps in, that's what young talent needs to do.
"They need to work in front of as many people as they can for as many different promotions as they can.
"Just keep grinding as it's a marathon not a sprint.
"This can be a very challenging business but it's a very wonderful one as well and if you are fortunate enough to make a career in it, it's just a blessing."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.