The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball

Wagga Heat will host back-to-back games at home this weekend against Port Macquarie and Camden Valley

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 30 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Heat coach Zac Maloney is hopeful his side can make the most of a rare opportunity to play back-to-back games in Wagga on the same weekend. Picture by Ash Smith
Wagga Heat coach Zac Maloney is hopeful his side can make the most of a rare opportunity to play back-to-back games in Wagga on the same weekend. Picture by Ash Smith

Wagga Heat will be out to make the most of a rare double-header at home this weekend as they host Port Macquarie Dolphins and Camden Valley Wildfire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.