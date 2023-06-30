Wagga Heat will be out to make the most of a rare double-header at home this weekend as they host Port Macquarie Dolphins and Camden Valley Wildfire.
Heat coach Zac Maloney said his side would definitely be aiming to make the most of their home court advantage and put forward some competitive performances against the Dolphins and Wildfire.
"It's been quite a few years since we've had a double header in Wagga," Maloney said.
"It's a big weekend for us and a couple of great opportunities and a couple of games that we feel we can be right in the mix for.
"It pretty much depends on ourselves and whether we are going to show up and put on a good performance or not."
Maloney said his side was keen to make amends this weekend after coming off a subpar performance against Hornsby Ku Ring Gai Spiders last Saturday where they went down by 37 points on the road.
"It was a better performance than the first time we played them," he said.
"But a few of us just picked the same day to all have a bit of a rough game and when you look at the results there was probably only two players that really played to their standard or above.
"The rest of us were very average and it just seemed like we all picked the same day to be flat and unfortunately it was against a quality opposition team."
The Heat will face the Dolphins for the first time this season on Saturday while they will take on the Wildfire for the second time on Sunday after going down narrowly 82-78 in their earlier contest this year.
Maloney said his side had been studying tape this week in order to work out a plan of attack to take on both teams.
"We've had a watch of their film and both teams are similar in ways but very different," he said.
"Port Macquarie have got a couple of very key players and one of them is an import who is leading the league in scoring.
"So we have got to do a good job containing him but also still playing our game on the other end.
"I like these battles for us where we are coming up against a team who have got a couple of strong players.
"We can build our defence around that and our defence is always our catalyst, if we get that right whatever happens at the other end is usually pretty sweet and we give ourselves a good chance.
"Camden Valley is a game where we walked away feeling like we could've put in a much better performance and could've come away with a win.
"It's a good chance for us to put our money where our mouth is with that one and both teams play a very similar style.
"They like to play fast and they have similar defensive tendencies and we have just got to look to exploit them and get through it one game at a time.
"It's on us to show up and if we do we put ourselves in a good position in both games."
