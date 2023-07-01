Through the pages of Wagga's past

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
A street poll conducted by the Daily Advertiser revealed mixed feelings about the main street upgrade among the general public.
Former mayor Peter Dale and fellow councillor Jim Weeden have requested an extraordinary meeting of Wagga City Council to discuss concerns about the Baylis Street upgrade currently under way.
Moore Paragon announced that its Wagga plant will close by the end of September, with the loss of 91 jobs.
Honor Kells and Daphne Howard were both presented with badges recognising 50 years of service to CWA. Both joined the Wanterbadgery branch of CWA in 1948 and have since moved to Wagga.
Ethel Byrne and Walter Sheaffe unveiled an Honour roll at the Oura Hall which pays tribute to Oura men who died while serving in World War I and replaces one destroyed by fire in the early 1970s.
Wagga Women's Electoral Lobby organised a workshop for about 20 local women with an interest in politics. Speakers included Elizabeth Kirkby, Kay Hull, and Mary Kidson.
Club president David Benn said the newly relocated Wollundry Rotary Club Markets was a huge success attracting about 4000 people to the Grace Bros car park.
Outgoing president Bryan Short handed over to incoming president John Goldsworthy at the Wagga Rotary Club change-over dinner held at the Commercial Club.
Plant operations manager Peter Jamieson said that seven Heinz employees at Bomen had lost their jobs following a 12-week study at the plant.
Wagga Waratahs Rugby Club are celebrating their 40th year anniversary with a reunion dinner at the Wagga RSL Club.
Operation Wagga Warmth with the Smith Family, St Vincent de Paul, Salvation Army, and Wagga City Mission is underway for the fourth year running.
The sale was completed of well-known Wagga fuel distributors, Evans Petroleum to Albury-Wodonga's NEP Shell Distributors.
Captain Arthur Price said that this year's Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal bought in $2200 with postal and country donations expected to boost the total figure past their $3000 goal.
Member for Wagga, Mr Wal Fife said that the New South Wales Housing Commission now holds land sufficient for a further 900 dwellings in Wagga.
Edmondson's of Wagga and 20 other Burns Philp stores in New South Wales, Victoria and Canberra have combined to trade under a new name of Mates.
Australia's top woman swimmer, Shane Gould, was accorded a mayoral reception and will be presented with the Lindy National Sportsman Award for 1972 at a function held at the Wagga RSL Club.
The Postmaster General's Department will be asked by Wagga City Council to investigate the possible provision of off-street parking for its employees in the Brookong Avenue area.
Due to electricity power rationing, the Civic Theatre will open for the Wagga School of Arts production of Camelot, at 8pm using emergency lighting with the show commencing at 8.30pm sharp when normal power resumes.
A Sydney man, Col Davis, who spent the past four and a half years in Papua New Guinea will shortly establish a veterinary clinic in Fitzmaurice Street.
St Vincent de Paul is asking for donations of clothing, furniture, household utensils, bedding, and rags to be left on front verandas for collection during their salvage drive.
Mr Jim Wallace, manager of Wagga Turkeys, said a recent acquisition would increase their annual raising of turkeys by 100,000 birds to 250,000 making them the second largest producer and supplier in Australia.
Stock sales at the Wagga Saleyards were down by more than 26,000 for the period May 21 to June 21 compared to last year.
Wagga Greyhound Club secretary Mr Jack Bell said that the club will apply to the Racecourse Development Committee for financial assistance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.