The already popular Festival of W light display has already garnered wide attention from the community ahead of the Wagga City Council's Festival of W launch on Saturday.
The light display is the work of world-renowned lighting designers Mandylights and was sponsored by Transgrid as a major attraction for the 2023 Wagga City Council's Festival of W, which launches on Saturday.
Transgrid executive general manager corporate and stakeholder affairs Maryanne Graham said the sponsorship is part of their commitment to supporting regional communities.
"Transgrid is building the transmission superhighway which will transform the energy supply for millions of Australians and the Riverina is in the driver's seat with our major projects including EnergyConnect centred on the region," Ms Graham said.
"We are also committed to energising communities by maximising economic and social benefits from our pipeline of major projects and creating lasting and positive relationships in areas where we operate.
Mandylights Managing Director Richard Neville said they are thrilled to have been given the opportunity to work with Transgrid and the Wagga City Council to create the innovative original light show.
"The exciting partnering of Wagga's spectacular Wollundry Lagoon with our creative design and Transgrid's investment in local projects will deliver not only a spectacular, world-class show, but opportunities to showcase the city and its unique stories on a grand scale," he said.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
