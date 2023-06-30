Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will celebrate the 30-year anniversary of their 1993 Farrer League first grade premiership win in style this weekend against Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
The Goannas will wear specially designed guernseys to commemorate the occasion which feature the names of all past MCUE premierships players from first, second and third grade competitions on the front while the scorecard and team lineup from the 1993 victory appears on the back.
Rick Collins played on the wing on that fateful day against North Wagga nearly three decades ago and said the idea for the guernseys was the result of a couple of discussions between some of the 1993 premiership players who are still involved with the club.
"Basically it was just a conversation between a few of us old blokes that are still all there at the moment because we've got kids playing," Collins said.
"Stephen (Wheeler) and I have both got boys out here, Darren Cole has got Riley his young bloke and Pete Mohr has got Charlie who is playing pretty good footy this year as well.
"We just though it'd be good to commemorate the 30 years and we often talk about it as a club.
"It was a monkey once and now it's become a gorilla really and it's time we sort of removed it."
Rick's son Flynn has now played 15 senior games for the Goannas over the past three seasons after transitioning through the junior club and Collins said it was enjoyable to see him playing first grade football for MCUE.
"It is a very gratifying thing to sit there and watch your young blokes run around and think that you were once out there once upon a time," he said.
"It was a long time ago, but to also watch them go and forge the friendships with the sons of guys that were friends of mine through football and they have been since then is pretty special."
The Goannas will also forgo their usual playing numbers on Saturday and instead wear the same numbered guernseys that were worn against the Saints in the 1993 grand final.
Flynn is one of the players set for a number change and was looking forward to wearing his fathers number 15 against the Demons on Saturday.
"When he proposed the idea to me I thought it'd be pretty cool," Flynn said.
"I was hoping I would play the game and to be playing it and wearing his jumper will be a pretty special thing."
The young forward was looking forward to the clash against the Demons and believed they would provide quite a challenge.
"Yeah I think they are a lot better team than what the ladder gives them credit for," Flynn said.
"They are very strong and we are going to have to come in and give it our all."
The Goannas are coming off a strong win against Wagga Tigers and Flynn believes that performance shows MCUE can match it with the top sides.
"I think our game on the weekend showed that we do still have the ability to give it to all the other teams," he said.
"The more games we play we are going to gel more and I think we can really give it a red hot crack to take it all."
Flynn has been in some good form over the past few weeks kicking five goals from his last three games and believes he is starting to find some form after a slow start to the year.
"The start of the year was a bit shaky," he said.
"I didn't get started too well, but with the school competition and a few games in the two's I got my confidence back and found a bit of form now which is good.
"Hopefully I can continue on with that."
Saturday also represents past players day at MCUE and Collins was encouraging all past players, committee members and supporters to head out to Mangoplah Sportsground to enjoy the celebrations.
Full Time
1993 Farrer Football League grand final
MCUE 8.3 11.7 16.14 19.20 (134)
North Wagga 4.3 6.5 9.5 10.8 (68)
Goals: (MCUE) E Lloyd 8, R Manuel 4, S Barber 2, R Collins 2, P Cohalan, A Armstrong, D Lloyd
Best: (MCUE) D Galvin, C Ross, M Conway, P Cohalan, N Lawson, W Podmore, S Barber, P Mohr
Best on ground: D Galvin (MCUE)
