The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

MCUE will wear special one-off guernseys in their clash against Collingullie-GP on Saturday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 30 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MCUE 1993 premiership players Rick Collins and Stephen Wheeler with sons Flynn Collins and Tristan Wheeler showcasing the commemorative guernseys the Goannas will wear on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith
MCUE 1993 premiership players Rick Collins and Stephen Wheeler with sons Flynn Collins and Tristan Wheeler showcasing the commemorative guernseys the Goannas will wear on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will celebrate the 30-year anniversary of their 1993 Farrer League first grade premiership win in style this weekend against Collingullie-Glenfield Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.