ALBURY MP Justin Clancy says former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian has paid a "heavy price" for failing to manage conflicts of interest.
"Whether it be in the corporate boardroom, or in parliament house, in public life we need to ensure that we manage conflicts of interest appropriately," Mr Clancy said in a statement.
"In the heavy price paid by Gladys Berejiklian we need to heed the warning.
"Not only are the actions of Daryl Maguire damning, it demonstrates how one person's actions can reverberate more widely."
Mr Clancy was concerned by the time taken for the ICAC findings to be reported but added: "I continue to hold in regard Gladys Berejiklian's service and deep sense of duty for the people of NSW and in particular the Albury community during the 2019-20 bushfires and the COVID pandemic."
Former Albury MP Greg Aplin, who was in parliament while the corruption was occurring in 2016-17, said the finding reinforced the "very high" bar set for the behaviour of parliamentarians.
MORE ICAC COVERAGE:
"We had no knowledge of the relationship with the former member for Wagga," Mr Aplin said.
"We weren't aware of any improper conduct.
"We had no idea and in all respects she was a great premier in delivering for the state and later on in handling the COVID pandemic and clearly there have been aspects of her personal life which affected her public life and that has resulted in this conclusion by ICAC."
One grant involved Wagga's conservatorium and at the same time Mr Aplin was seeking funding for Albury's equivalent music hub.
"There was a pretty strong business case that was put forward and I think a lot of us were surprised that other one came through a little quicker," he said.
Independent member for Murray Helen Dalton said the findings showed the need for politicians to behave impeccably.
"This is a reminder that elected representatives must be held to the highest possible standards of conduct and anyone who isn't willing to do that should stay out of politics," Ms Dalton said.
"There are too many people in power who are just too casual about corrupt practices.
"That must end.
"MPs are elected with the support and crucially, the trust of voters.
"None of us should ever betray that trust."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.