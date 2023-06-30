The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga Kooringal Men's Probus Club gives finals finances to Riding for The Disabled, Country Hope

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
June 30 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marry Anderson, Dawn Haddon, Kerry Finn, Hugh Taber, Bob Doubleday and Lizzie Macquarie. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Marry Anderson, Dawn Haddon, Kerry Finn, Hugh Taber, Bob Doubleday and Lizzie Macquarie. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Although a lack of new recruits will see the Wagga Kooringal Men's Probus Club fold, its members refuse to go out without a bang.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.