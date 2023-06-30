Although a lack of new recruits will see the Wagga Kooringal Men's Probus Club fold, its members refuse to go out without a bang.
The men's social club has officially announced its disbanding as member numbers have declined over the years, but before they officially sign out, the club will hand its remaining funds of about $1600 to two charities.
"Because of a lack in numbers we found no one was stepping up to the plate to do jobs so we took step to close the club unfortunately," Wagga Kooringal Men's Probus Club president Hugh Taber said.
"We wanted to give to local charities so we picked two that are local charities associated with the club.
"We didn't want it to go anywhere else."
The club was first established 40 years ago as an outlet for older men to socialise, with members often going out for lunch and spending quality time together.
The charities set to benefit from the funds are Country Hope and Riding For The Disabled, both charities that rely on fundraising and donations to survive.
"Country Hope gets no government funding whatsoever so we rely on donations and fundraisers, so all of these donations hope enormously," Country Hope's Kerry Finn said.
Riding For the Disabled Dawn Haddon said with it also being a self-funded charity, donations like this keeps it running.
"When we get donations we concentrate them on funding the riding lessons," she said.
"We have coaches here that operate the horses, it buys them feed, we get their hooves done twice a year and get them dental checks and all the rest of it, so it helps with the maintenance and our horses which are our main resource."
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
