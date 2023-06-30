After a months-long halt to construction of a much-needed highway bridge in the region's east, motorists will have an opportunity to voice their concerns.
Transport for NSW will hold a community information session at Wallendbeen on Friday to discuss delays in the construction of a new road-over-rail bridge on the Burley Griffin Way through the town.
The original overpass suffered significant damage in March 2021 due to heavy rainfall and has since been replaced with what was meant to be a temporary single-lane steel structure.
It comes as member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke calls on Transport for NSW and ARTC to resolve an impasse that has stalled the project.
"Works on site have been at a standstill since March, with no community engagement since the state government went into caretaker mode back in February," Ms Cooke said.
"Many residents and primary producers rely on this route to travel to work and school, and to transport goods.
"The local community deserves better and needs to be provided with an assurance that this important piece of infrastructure will be in place by the end of the year."
Construction of the permanent bridge began last November and was expected to take 12 months.
In response to a question on notice from Ms Cooke last week, the minister for regional transport Jenny Aitchison confirmed contractors were last on site on March 31.
"I had the opportunity to speak with the minister directly about the impact of any delays to the project for the community, which I understand are due to unresolved access arrangements between TfNSW and ARTC," she said.
"I am therefore urging for a resolution to this issue to be achieved as soon as possible."
In response, a TfNSW spokesperson said the much anticipated project has faced an "unexpected delay" and that TfNSW has been in "complex negotiations with the rail infrastructure manager for a number of months."
"Carrying out construction within a live rail corridor requires a collaborative approach between TfNSW and the rail infrastructure manager to ensure safety for the community, workers, trains and transport customers," the spokesperson said.
"Trains cannot operate while work is carried out within the rail corridor. On these occasions, the rail infrastructure manager hands the corridor over to TfNSW, which takes 'possession' of the track. During these periods, special protective measures are used to prevent access by unauthorised trains."
The TfNSW spokesperson said there is one more "possession" expected to take place in the rail corridor later this year, however it is "several months later... than originally anticipated."
"[In the meantime], planning, preparation and enabling work has been progressing while we coordinate re-starting work on-site in coming months," the spokesperson said.
"We are doing all we can to complete work as quickly as possible and we apologise for the unexpected delay. We will keep the community updated as to progress and the new anticipated completion date."
TfNSW will hold a drop-in session at the Mackay Park Rest Area in Wallendbeen from 2-4pm on Friday.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
