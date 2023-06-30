The Daily Advertiser
Wallendbeen community to have a say after long-awaited key road over rail bridge hit by further delays

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
June 30 2023 - 5:00pm
The flood-damaged bridge on the Burley Griffin Way at Wallendbeen demolished in 2021. Picture contributed
After a months-long halt to construction of a much-needed highway bridge in the region's east, motorists will have an opportunity to voice their concerns.

