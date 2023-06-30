It's been an up and down season so far for Jaimin Jolliffe but he's still been rewarded with a contract extension.
After rupturing his pectoral at training leading into round two, the Kangaroos junior has been restricted to just three games so far Gold Coast Titans this season coming off a World Cup campaign for Ireland.
However the 26-year-old has been locked into a new deal with the Titans, which will see him through to the end of the 2026 season.
"The club gave me an opportunity back at the end of 2019 and just to continue to be here is exciting," Jolliffe told titans.com.au.
"We've got a great young group who are still learning and growing and for the Titans to have the faith in me to stay on board.
"I'm really excited."
Jolliffe is set to come off the bench to take on Canberra Raiders at Canberra Stadium on Saturday.
Fellow Group Nine product Joe Stimson has been named in the second row.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
