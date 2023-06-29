The Daily Advertiser
Turvey Park midfielder Luke Fellows is looking forward to playing Coolamon on Saturday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 29 2023 - 8:00pm
Turvey Park's Luke Fellows has been in superb form this season for the Bulldogs and was looking forward to taking on Coolamon. Picture from Turvey Park Bulldogs
Turvey Park's Luke Fellows has been in superb form this season for the Bulldogs and was looking forward to taking on Coolamon. Picture from Turvey Park Bulldogs

Turvey Park faces one of its biggest challenges of the year so far this weekend against Coolamon and midfielder Luke Fellows can't wait to get stuck in.

