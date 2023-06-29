Turvey Park faces one of its biggest challenges of the year so far this weekend against Coolamon and midfielder Luke Fellows can't wait to get stuck in.
The Bulldogs are sitting on top of the Riverina League ladder with an impressive record of 8-1 and have notched up a victory against every other side in the competition at the conclusion of round 10.
However the Hoppers have gone through a resurgence over the past month and have won their last four-straight heading into the clash at Kindra Park.
Fellows understood that the Bulldogs were up against an in-form Hoppers outfit and said they were excited to face one of the genuine premiership contenders this weekend.
"The boys are very keen," Fellows said.
"Coolamon are definitely hitting their strides and they've seemed to gain some nice form over the last few weeks.
"They are really coming together and we are bloody keen."
The Bulldogs have been one of the surprise packets of the competition so far and Fellows admitted that their results throughout the opening 10 rounds had potentially even exceeded their own expectations.
"I think we surprised ourselves a bit," he said.
"We had a big pre-season and we've won a few close games where I think we've really developed from last year.
"Last year we were fighting out those close games but not getting the job done, but this year we've come away with a few wins.
"They've added up and we now find ourselves sitting well halfway through the year."
After such an impressive run it could be easy for the Bulldogs to get carried away, however Fellows confirmed that coach Michael Mazzocchi has ensured they keep a lid on things at this point of the season.
"He said that we are just going to take it week by week," he said.
"Each week is a new challenge and we just want to tick the box, get the win and move on.
"It's such a tight competition and you've just got to get the wins on the board and anything can happen later in the year."
Fellows has played seven of the Bulldogs nine games this year so far and admits that the tightness of the group has made football really enjoyable this season at the kennel.
"I'm loving it," he said.
"The boys at Turvey we've definitely got a lot tighter from last year into this year after playing a lot of footy together.
"Weids (Ethan Weidemann), (Cal) Dooley when he's healthy and (Jesse) Margosis we've gelled well together in the middle.
"Everywhere else over the ground with all the young boys coming through we are really hitting form due to the relationship we've got with each other."
The young midfielder is also enjoying a reasonably consistent run this year after committing his services solely to the Bulldogs after a couple of seasons juggling different representative commitments.
Fellows admitted that it's been great to just focus on one team and he believes that it has definitely made playing football this season a lot easier.
"At the start of the year I sat down with Zoc and decided that I was going to fully focus on Turvey this year," he said.
"I was very happy to do that and put all my eggs into one basket and put my mind towards playing good footy at Turvey each week.
"Just getting through the year playing consistent footy has been good and definitely made it a lot easier."
Fellows has also been one of the major benefactors of Antony Forato's addition to the ruck and he said it's been fantastic to have him giving first use to the Bulldogs midfielders in the middle.
"He's in cracking form and us midfielders are loving him," he said.
"He's getting his hand to a lot of ball and we are getting it on a silver platter a few times which makes us look a bit better."
