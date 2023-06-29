Wagga Tigers are hoping to get a game ahead in the fight for fifth with a win over Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on Saturday.
Defender Jess Allen said not getting caught in playing Ganmain's style and controlling the ball from turnovers will be key to getting a win.
" We need to improve our transitions down the court, we play well when we're able to play quick, and I think last week we were held up really well by Mango, so we've been working hard this week.to just try to work on that transition and getting it down a lot quicker," Allen said.
With an ever changing side this season due to player unavailability, overseas trips, and injury, Allen said it's been hard for the squad to really settle into playing together.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"While it's been good to get a chance for girls to step up into A grade, it does make it hard when you don't have a consistent team every week," she said.
"It makes it hard to settle into positions so hopefully we get everyone back soon and every back to being fit soon and we're able to keep it a little bit more settled."
With Junior State Titles running in Sydney this weekend, the side will once again have players unavailable due to coaching commitments. Allen said it's exciting to see their teammates excelling as much as she'd like them on court with her this weekend.
"Last week was the first week we were able to have a full team but we also had a few girls unwell, it's just that time of year, it's something I'm sure a lo of teams are experiencing," she said.
Leeton-Whitton will look to get their third win of the season off Narrandera, but after a surprise win two week's ago, the Eagles won't go down without a fight.
Coolamon will play an under-performing Turvey Park at home and top of the ladder Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will play Collingullie-Glenfield Park as they come into the round off a bye.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.