The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Tigers hope to get game ahead in battle for fifth

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
June 29 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Tigers Jess Allen tries to stop a pass in the goal circle. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga Tigers Jess Allen tries to stop a pass in the goal circle. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga Tigers are hoping to get a game ahead in the fight for fifth with a win over Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.