WAGGA trainer Doug Gorrel expects his quartet to be close to the mark when racing on their home track on Saturday.
Experienced campaigners Would Be King and Sestina will lead Gorrel's team, while mares Argyll Gardens and Georgian Court will go head-to-head.
Would Be King tackles the Everest Day At The MTC Saturday October 14 Benchmark 50 Handicap (1600m), after winning over 2000m in Benchmark 66 company at Wagga last time out.
The claim of stable apprentice Anaelle Gangotena drops Would Be King back to 62 kilograms, where he will start from barrier eight.
Gorrel expects an another solid performance.
"He's racing well," Gorrel said.
"He looks like a shaggy old goat, we haven't clipped him but he's fit and well and working well.
"That was a really good win at the full TAB meeting the other day so he should appreciate the grade, he's got a bit of weight but he's a tough horse, he'll carry it. And he doesn't mind a heavy track, so that won't worry him.
"He'll be thereabouts. He can be a bit quirky in that some days he has his moods but he's racing well. He should be thereabouts, he should be on the speed and that will help on the heavy 10."
Gorrel doesn't think the drop back to the mile will be a problem either, particularly on the heavy track.
"We just couldn't find a 2000 for him," he explained.
"I thought we'll drop back and on the heavy 10 that's probably not going to hurt either actually.
"We always wanted to get him up over the 2000 so we do want to go back there, he just doesn't win out of turn at the full tabbers but at this level he will be highly competitive."
While Would Be King is at his fourth racing home, the win last start ticked him over $200,000 in career earnings.
Another one who is nearing that mark is Sestina, who has 11 wins and 28 minor placings to her name from 76 starts.
She will contest the Picnics Race Day Saturday September 30 Benchmark 50 Handicap (1200m) and Gorrel expects her to go close from the inside gate.
"Sestina should race well," he said.
"Drawn well, races on the speed and with the rail out, she'll get around in the lead or close enough to it. She loves the heavy 10.
"She's probably the pick of them."
Argyll Gardens and Georgian Court will then go head-to-head in the Xmas Party Race Day Saturday December 2 Benchmark 50 Handicap (1400m).
Argyll Gardens has drawn wide in barrier 16, while Georgian Court will start from gate two.
"The draw for Georgian Court is good. She'll race on the speed so that will be nice," Gorrel said.
"She was very disappointing at Narrandera but first-up we'll forgive her. Some horses just don't handle Narrandera and I think she might be one of them actually. She's had a couple of goes there without racing well so I don't think she handled Narrandera and I expect her to improve actually.
"Argyll Gardens will need a bit of luck. She will get back and with the rail out, it might be hard to find a way through.
"I'm going there confident that someone should stick their nose in front."
Three of the four will be ridden by Gangotena, who boasts four winners from her last 22 rides.
"She'll place them right," Gorrel said.
"She doesn't make too many mistakes with where she settles and then she's just got to have the horse under her.
"If she can get a bit of luck, she might be able to get one home for us."
