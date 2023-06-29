Jack Stockton will make a return to the training ranks for the first time in five years.
When Stockton lines up My Sweet Sabrina at Riverina Paceway on Friday it will be his first starter since the 2018-19 season.
However he doesn't have any big plans to return to training.
"I'm just a fill-in trainer," Stockton said.
"She is going to Sydney but my trainer in Sydney is going on holidays and at the time I got her back it was six weeks until he could take her so I thought we'd have a play around for a little while."
The four-year-old, who the Alfredtown horseman bred and owns, was the model of consistency when trained in Victoria by Craig Turnbull with her first and last starts for him the only time she missed the top four in 11 attempts.
That included two wins including one at Riverina Paceway in March.
Stockton is pleased with how she heads into her first-up assignment.
However he is very wary of Nathan Jack's Ok Boomer coming off metropolitan success.
"She's going pretty good, I'm happy with her and hopefully she can win a couple before I send her," he said.
"I thought she was nearly ready to win but with that one of Nathan's in there maybe not but I'm happy with her.
"She's trialled good, her trial form is good and we beat that one of Davey (Druitt's) pretty easy.
"I needed the run, have improved off the trial and it (Bettors Moon) went up and won seven days later in the Redcliffe Oaks consolation."
Ok Boomer has drawn two with My Sweet Sabrina to start directly outside him.
Stockton is hoping there will be some speed in the race as he tries to upset Ok Boomer.
"Nathan's looks to be a very smart horse," he said.
"He's got metro form against Major Celebrity who I saw win during the week and Our Vinnie, and they are derby horses.
"From the draw if he leads we might just be running for second but he will know we're there for a little while."
Stockton is pleased to renew his association with Blake Jones, who will drive the mare.
He has a drive in each of the eight races including last-start winners Sugar Apple and Blissful Lou.
The first race will start at 1.23pm.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
