Coolamon coach Jake Barrett is looking forward to getting a gauge on where the Hoppers sit amongst the Riverina League hierarchy this weekend as they host ladder-leaders Turvey Park.
The Hoppers are coming off a four-game winning streak and a victory on Saturday against the Bulldogs would see them jump into second position on the ladder.
After going down to the Bulldogs in their earlier encounter this year, Barrett said his side was looking forward to taking on the pack leaders the second time around.
"Yeah we are definitely looking forward to it," Barrett said.
"Why wouldn't you be as you are taking on a quality team this weekend and they've shown to be a quality team all year.
"It's what you want as we can finally test ourselves again this time around and see where we are at.
"Turvey should be really happy with where they are at at the moment in terms of their position on the ladder and the way they have been playing.
"It's just a good opportunity for us to see where we are at now this second time around."
The Hoppers went down to the Bulldogs back in round three by 19 points and Barrett is confident that they know what to do on Saturday to rectify that result.
"For us early on when we weren't playing such good football it was due to our fundamentals," he said.
"All we need to do this time is stick to our game plan like we have been over the last month.
"It was also an execution thing for us and the way we have altered a couple of things over the last month has put us in good stead and we just want to bring that again this weekend.
"At the end of the day we both play a very similar brand of football and we probably know what to expect from both teams.
"It's just going to be down to who executes it best on the day I reckon."
Coolamon's resurgence over the past month has seen them re-establish themselves as a genuine premiership contender and what is most impressive is the fact they have done it with some of their most experienced players on the sidelines.
Midfield pair Al Clarke and Nick Pleming have both missed the last couple of games whilst away overseas on holiday, however are expected to return to face Collingullie-Glenfield Park in mid-July.
Marshal Macauley and Joe Redfern have also been sidelined through injury however their respective returns aren't quite as clear.
Macauley copped a head knock in the round five game against Wagga Tigers while Redfern had some serious ongoing problems after suffering a cork in the clash against the Demons in round six.
"Joe's injury was such a weird one where at one stage it was pretty serious and it was only from a cork," Barrett said.
"I know it doesn't sound like much, but that cork ended up in him not being able to walk for like six weeks and there was a bit going on there.
"He's starting to finally walk now, but they'd both be indefinite at this stage and we are just taking it week by week with both of them."
Early-season recruit Anthony Atkin has also been confirmed to take no further part in the season after playing just the one game for the Hoppers back in round six.
Barrett confirmed that due to the birth of his first child and the difficulty involved travelling down from Newcastle that it might be easier for Atkin to play out the rest of the year with Black Diamond League club Killarney Vale.
"He's just recently had his first child," he said.
"It's probably made things a bit hard now especially with his roster up there and we've both agreed that it might be easier for him to stay up there."
