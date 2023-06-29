The Daily Advertiser
Coolamon coach Jake Barrett is looking forward to his side's clash against Turvey Park this weekend

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 29 2023 - 6:30pm
Coolamon coach Jake Barrett is looking forward to hosting Turvey Park this weekend at Kindra Park. Picture by Les Smith
Coolamon coach Jake Barrett is looking forward to getting a gauge on where the Hoppers sit amongst the Riverina League hierarchy this weekend as they host ladder-leaders Turvey Park.

