They might be behind on the ladder, but that isn't phasing Wagga City Wanderers as they prepare to play Yoogali SC in Griffith this weekend.
The two Riverina sides are sitting top of the Capital League ladder though Wanderers will be hoping to repent for the 5-2 loss they received last time the teams met.
Co-captain Kyle Yeates said his side has improved significantly since their round five meeting.
"We learned a lot last time, it was very early in the season for us, so we were just getting used to playing again regardless of who we were playing," Yeates said.
"They're a quality side, they came at us quick to start both halves, and perhaps we weren't quite ready.
"It just felt like they took it to another level and by the time we started playing our footy in the second half, they already had a 2-goal lead and we were on the back foot."
While aiming to come out firing, Wanderers have proven this season they can come back from a deficit if they need to.
Tuesday's training session was strong, with excitement building among the playing group, though council ground closures means they won't have another run before Sunday's game.
Coming to expect the Sunday fixture annually now, Yeates said it's become tradition to play a day late against Yoogali and he isn't anticipating it will impact performance.
"The local competition is on a Sunday and a lot of the boys have been through that at some point so I guess it's pretty common for u, and most years we know Yoogali will be on a Sunday so it's become a bit of a tradition," he said.
The side has remained relatively unaffected by injury this season with the exception of Samson Lucas, though forward Nashwan Sulaiman remains a test for Sunday.
Missing last week's game due to an ankle injury, Yeates said he was running on Tuesday though he remains touch and go for Sunday's game.
Playing their own style of football will be the key puzzle piece for a win, not falling into Yoogali's play Yeates said.
"Everyone's ready to go, you always feel a little bit more up and about when you're going up against Yoogali," he said.
"All the boys just love the contest, I think everyone is pretty excited."
Wagga City Wanderers play Yoogali FC at EW Moore Oval on Sunday afternoon at 1:30pm.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
