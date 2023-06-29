The Daily Advertiser
Riverina Conservatorium of Music concerned about reputational damage caused by Daryl Maguire ICAC investigation

Andrew Pearson
Andrew Pearson
June 29 2023 - 7:30pm
Riverina Conservatorium of Music chairman Andrew Wallace, pictured outside the institution's home in 2021, says the site's redevelopment was the NSW government's responsibility and no funding was provided to the RCM.
The Riverina Conservatorium of Music has distanced itself from the corruption investigation into former Wagga MP Daryl Maguire and says it remains extremely concerned about the reputational damage it has caused.

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

