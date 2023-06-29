The current member for Wagga says the findings of an Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) investigation into his predecessor "do not represent the people of Wagga in any way".
ICAC on Thursday released its Operation Keppel report into former Wagga MP Daryl Maguire and found he engaged in corrupt conduct.
Current Wagga MP Joe McGirr described the document as a "landmark report and has highlighted the need to improve education and standards for parliamentarians".
"I support this and will work ... to ensure that the recommendations are met," Dr McGirr said.
The report has taken almost two years to finalise, which Dr McGirr said has felt like an eternity to him and others among the Wagga community.
"However, given the sensitive nature of the investigations, the individuals involved and the thousands of evidence documents needing to be explored I believe there was a need for ICAC to take its time and get it right," he said.
"It would appear as though this was the appropriate course of action."
ICAC found Maguire "was an enthusiastic advocate for grants of public monies", including for the Riverina Conservatorium of Music.
"In my view and in light of the previous government's commitments to Stage 2 of the Riverina Conservatorium of Music, the people of Wagga expect this government to recognise their legitimate aspirations to have improved artistic and entertainment facilities and I will continue to advocate for this," he said.
"There are a number of hardworking volunteers and community members in our electorate who have engaged with these facilities in good faith to develop and enrich them for the good of the community.
"Funding for any projects should be on merit, it should be fair and it should be equitable and this is what taxpayers expect, especially those in my electorate.
"The findings do not represent the people of Wagga in any way."
