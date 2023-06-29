The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Jack Schubert making most of return to Gundagai

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
June 29 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gundagai forward Jack Schubert is enjoying consistent first grade after injuring himself five minutes into his time at Kangaroos last season. Picture by Les Smith
Gundagai forward Jack Schubert is enjoying consistent first grade after injuring himself five minutes into his time at Kangaroos last season. Picture by Les Smith

Jack Schubert only lasted five minutes last season, but he's had a lot more luck after returning to Gundagai.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.