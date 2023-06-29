Jack Schubert only lasted five minutes last season, but he's had a lot more luck after returning to Gundagai.
A knee injury put an end to Schubert's move to Kangaroos almost before it started last season.
Now he's looking to get one back on the Wagga club as Gundagai come out of their mid-season break for an important clash at Anzac Park on Saturday.
"I'm keen to rip in," Schubert said.
'"It will be a good game and they got one over us round one so I'm ready to get into it.
"Hopefully the three weeks we've had off doesn't slow us down too much."
Schubert needed surgery on a knee injury sustained in the first five minutes of round one last season.
However he's more than happy to have made the move back to Gundagai surrounded by plenty of familiar faces.
"I've played all my footy (there) and the time was right just to go back to Gundagai," Schubert said.
"I went to boarding school with a few boys from Gundagai and they got me out there when I was 16."
After getting a taste of first grade at his last stint with the club, Schubert has had a big start to the season.
It was enough to have him sitting second in the Weissel Medal count when votes were realised after round seven.
It's something that surprised the 23-year-old.
"I didn't think I'd have that many votes, or any at all," Schubert said.
"It shows we're going in the right direction and it's my first full year in first grade so it's been a pretty good experience.
"I'm really enjoying it."
However Tigers co-coach Derek Hay wasn't.
Instead he's been impressed with the impact Schubert has had in the second row.
"He's always been a good footballer but is one that has just taken a little bit of time to get his body right and his fitness," Hay said.
"He's just ripped in from the pre-season, he's been to every session and has really filled a void on that left edge.
"He's just thriving, backing his own ability, running hard, tackling hard and his best attribute is just his energy, especially in defence.
"He just wants to hurt people and goes out there and does that.
"We're very pleased to have Jack back."
Gundagai have made two changes to their line up to tackle Kangaroos with Hay and Royce Tout both back from injury.
Hay will wear the number six jumper with Tyron Gorman shifting to the centres to replace the unavailable Jack Elphick while Nick McDonald will also miss the next two games.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
