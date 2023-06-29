With people from all walks of life often coming to take a seat in salon chairs, hairdressers often meet all sorts of people with all kinds of life stories, from stories of sickness or health to success or sadness.
It is, for this reason, the owner of Heavenly Hair, Skin and Nails is using her business's 10th birthday as the perfect excuse to raise funds for a charity she says is more than deserving of the support.
The Forest Hill salon will turn 10 in August, with owner Stephanie Edson organising a blue and silver themed charity ball titled 'Heavenly Charity Masquerade Party', with proceeds going to the Lilier Lodge.
Lilier Lodge provides accommodation for cancer patients who travel long distances for treatment at nearby facilities in Wagga.
Ms Edson said it is her clients who inspired her to mark the milestone by giving back to the community.
"We have seen many of our beautiful clients over the years having to face the battles of cancer and treatments, with some not living in Wagga," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I believe everyone should be able to have somewhere to go after receiving the treatments."
Ms Edson began her hairdressing career in Wagga at 15 before she relocated to the Gold Coast where she managed a store.
In 2013, she decided it was time to open up her own salon.
"I love the small community and how everyone supports the centre," she said.,
It was a leap of faith that played out in Mrs Edson's favour in the long run.
"To be honest it was a little nerve racking opening after coming back from QLD and not having a clientele here," she said.
Now, she is celebrating a successful decade in business and is encouraging other young hairdressers to follow their dreams.
"My advice to anyone wanting to open a salon is to go for it. It's a risk worth taking," she said.
"But, it does involve a lot of hard work and long hours to get it to become successful."
Ms Edson has been lucky enough to have secured contracts with the Royal Australian Air Force base at Forest Hill and the Army Base at Kapooka and in 2021 she opened at her second location, The Rock, while COVID-19 was rampant.
"My fondest memories is being able to have the amazing staff that have become so much more than just my employees and all of the beautiful clients we get to meet along the way."
The Heavenly Charity Masquerade Party will be held at Tillys with a DJ and live auctions and raffles.
What can they expect from the event?
It's a masquerade theme charity ball with the colours to wear being blue or silver to represent 10 years
"There will be a lot of fun and dancing," Ms Edson said.
"Anyone is welcome."
The event will be held on Saturday, August 26, at Tillys from 6.30pm.
Tickets can be purchased at; https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/heavenly-charity-masquerade-ball-tickets-666536146557.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.