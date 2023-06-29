The Daily Advertiser
MCUE have submitted a clearance for former AFL player Jordan Doering

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 29 2023 - 6:00pm
Jordan Doering (long sleeves) played a one-off game for the Goannas in 2019 against Narrandera where he kicked five goals. Picture by Les Smith
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have made the surprise move to lodge a clearance for former AFL player Jordan Doering.

