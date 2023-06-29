Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have made the surprise move to lodge a clearance for former AFL player Jordan Doering.
Doering, who turns 44 in September, last played in 2020 for Ainslie and could be rushed into the Goannas side as soon as this weekend to face Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
It is the second clearance that the Goannas have lodged in the lead up to the June 30 deadline after former captain Nick Collins was cleared from Noosa earlier this week.
Doering took to the field in 2019 with the Goannas in a one-off appearance and kicked five goals against Narrandera and was also senior coach of Ainslie last year.
MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe said Doering had a number of connections at the Goannas and that discussions had been ongoing for a number of seasons regarding a possible return to the Riverina League.
"This is a really interesting situation and I suppose the rushing of the clearance is definitely a reflection that June 30 is only a few days away," Rowe said.
"JD played a game of footy for us way back in 2019 and he's got a fair bit of history with both myself and Nick Collins at the Canberra Demons and he's played in some premierships with Nelson Foley at Ainslie.
"He was the guy that got Patrick Gardiner to our footy club and he also has a good relationship with Matt Kelly, so there has always been conversations over the last few years about getting JD back for a few cameos.
"He was obviously heavily tied up with Ainslie in both playing and coaching commitments and he's just found himself with a little bit of a year off footy.
"He's probably felt that his first grade career may have been done, but the conversations have always been ongoing about could and would it happen.
"To be honest there's still a little bit of uncertainty in and around the way this will play out and we just wanted to get him cleared so we had the option.
"My conversation with JD at the start of the week was let's just get the clearance done and then assess everything from that point forward."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Doering kicked 11 goals from his 18 games at Carlton in the 2001-02 seasons and he has since kicked plenty more during his time at both state league level and in the AFL Canberra competition.
Hitting the scoreboard has been one of the areas where the Goannas could definitely see some improvement in after only kicking more than 10 goals on three occasions this season against Narrandera, Leeton-Whitton and Coolamon.
Gardiner (12) and Dean Lord (10) lead the MCUE goalkickers list and they currently have the sixth highest for after the first 10 rounds.
After having their troubles up forward, Rowe said the possible inclusion of Doering could provide a bit of spark inside the MCUE forward 50 arc.
"His knack and his ability to kick goals is up there with the absolute best of them," he said.
"From our perspective, we feel that we've played some exciting footy at different stages this year and we've had some good wins.
"But we certainly are not up there when it comes to the points for and bringing in a guy who has the knack to hit the scoreboard along with the ridiculous amount of footy knowledge that he has is definitely exciting.
"Whether he ends up playing one game or four, whatever influence JD has over our footy club will be a positive one."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.