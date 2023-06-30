Group Nine mid-season report card: Little splitting teams in tight title race

Everyone has now played each other once and things couldn't be much tighter at the top of the Group Nine competition.
After five clubs were level on points on top of the ladder after the first seven rounds, there's still three teams only separated by points differential.
Another two are just two points behind while Kangaroos are sixth but just four points behind leaders Tumut after a six-point loss to the Blues on the weekend.
After Gundagai went through last season undefeated, this time around there's even less between the top teams.
It's going to shape as a massive run into finals and with clubs once again voting in an uneven 16-round competition, it's going to be extremely tight come the final few rounds.
Let's just hope the battle for the minor premiership doesn't come down to whether teams have two, three or four byes this season.
Either way it shapes as one of the most even Group Nine competitions in history.
Position: Fourth (four wins, three losses)
Pre-season prediction: Sixth
The season so far: Albury started the season off with a couple of big wins and have shown they can challenge any team this season. There's a new lease on life on the border with plenty of new faces helping them rise up the ladder so far this season.
What the coach says: (Justin Carney) We're thereabouts but we're far from our best. It's a brand new side and we've got a lot of time to make up on other sides. You've got Tumut, Temora, the Wagga boys and Gundi have had a core group of players the whole time and this is a new core group.
Verdict: Albury have already taken some big steps forward this season and with a new-look side things should only improve in the second half of the season. However they've got some different road trips ahead of them and with just one of their four wins coming away from Greenfield Park so far it's an area they will need to improve to make a real impact on the competition.
Prediction: Fifth
Position: Fifth (four wins, three losses)
Pre-season prediction: Fifth
The season so far: It was a horrible start to their premiership defence but the new-look team seem to be getting things back on track. It took a while for the Tigers to get back on the right course but there were plenty of positive signs that things are starting back into more familiar territory for a club so used to success.
What the co-coach says: (Derek Hay) We're probably where we belong at the moment. We are slowly building and it's going to be tough coming off these four weeks, and we can't really afford to drop any games, but hopefully we are building towards the back end of the season. Hopefully we can peak come finals if we get there.
Verdict: Gundagai looked to have found some momentum before running into the difficult triple period. There are still some experienced heads to guide them around but this is a very different line up to seasons past. The Tigers have the hardest run home with no byes and very may well not work out in their favour.
Prediction: Sixth
Position: Last (one win, six losses)
Pre-season prediction: Last
The season so far: It was never going to be easy for the Diesels in their return to the top grade. Inconsistency has probably been the biggest issue after struggling to back up some of their better performances. Injuries haven't helped either but the experience the group is gaining will be a boost for years to come.
What the coach says: (Damion Fraser) We've still got a long way to go and after the first half of the season I've realised how much work we have to put in within the club outside of football itself like getting players to turn up to training. We're still rebuilding.
Verdict: Getting off the mark will be a big confidence booster and they've got plenty of home games in the back end of the season to try and take advantage of. However they need to find some more consistency, not only week-to-week but throughout each game, if they are going to cause some surprises.
Prediction: Last
Position: Sixth (three wins, four losses)
Pre-season prediction: Second
The season so far: After a promising start, Kangaroos have struggled to put away teams and it's been costly. They've gone from first to sixth in three rounds, but have been beaten by a combined 13 points in those three games, all against teams now above them on the ladder. Trying those tight losses into points will be the key to turning things around.
What the coach says: (Nathan Rose) We're definitely heading in the right direction. You can't use it as an excuse but the stop-start season probably hasn't helped us. It's probably been the same as our footy and the next month is important for us to start building towards the back end of the year and we will see how we go from there.
Verdict: The potential is there but things just haven't really clicked yet. However in an ominous sign their two highest profile recruits this season, Nathan Rose and Latrell Siegwalt, are yet to really stamp themselves on their new team and when that happens expect to see a very different Kangaroos outfit. Something that's capable of finally turning the Wagga club into a genuine threat.
Prediction: Third
Position: Second (five wins, two losses)
Pre-season prediction: Fourth
The season so far: It's been another good start to the season for the Dragons who have probably been the most consistent team so far. They also suffered back-to-back losses midway through their campaign but Josh McCrone has the club charging towards another finals berth.
What the coach says: (Josh McCrone) We've only had the two losses this year and we've improved after both of those losses. I think we're tracking pretty well, there's still a fair bit of improvement but I'm pretty happy with where we are at at the minute.
Verdict: Temora will be better for their first finals experience in over a decade last season but their depth and lack of size are two concerns in a tight competition. They struggled with it in the back end of the season but you certainly need to earn your wins against the Dragons which puts them in good stead.
Prediction: Second
Position: First (five wins, two losses)
Pre-season prediction: Premiers
The season so far: After going into the season as favourites, the Blues got themselves off to a rather poor start, but really got things going to sit on top of the ladder. While there's little between most teams, the Blues really seem to be building in the right direction. Especially with their defence.
What the co-coach says: (Zac Masters) We're tracking along and we're pretty even par at the moment. I think everyone expected us to be a tough team to beat this year, we had a few injuries and a bit of a slow start, and could have probably thrown our hands up in the air and been happy running mid field but the boys have ripped in and we've set ourselves up to hopefully finish the year off strong.
Verdict: While it's a very tight comp, Tumut still shapes as the team to chase down this season. They've got a good mix of youth, experience, locals and fresh faces this season and after disappointing ends to their last three seasons look best placed to deliver the goods in 2023 especially if they can keep their roll going.
Prediction: Premiers
Position: Seventh (one win, six losses)
Pre-season prediction: Seventh
The season so far: Things didn't start off poorly for the Bulls after their delayed start, including a win over Albury, but they haven't really been able to back it up. They've done close a couple of times but haven't been able to get themselves over the line.
What the coach says: (Kyle McCarthy) We're definitely a work in progress and a lot of learning needs to happen but there's enough talent for the future to look bright.
Verdict: It's been another tough start to the season for Southcity who looked to be heading in the right direction during the off-season. However the consistency needed just hasn't been there yet and they really need to step it up a few notches to remain competitive in this competition.
Prediction: Seventh
Position: Third (five wins, two losses)
Pre-season prediction: Third
The season so far: It's been a roller coaster ride so far for a new-look Young outfit. After losing some key figures from their grand final side, the Cherrypickers hit a big obstacle after a couple of good wins to start the season. They were able to string some better performances together to respond in good fashion but their leaky defence is a big worry.
What the coach says: (Nick Cornish) Coming up with two really good wins to get our structure down and learning some shape after starting well before that rough patch was good. We're still learning building and still learning. Hopefully we can use that momentum but I think we're starting to set ourselves up pretty well for the back end of the season.
Verdict: Young are yet to get their balance right yet with some real defensive issues in most of their games. While they've shown they can score plenty of points, the most in the competition, they need to make sure they aren't undoing their hard work. With plenty of changes in their line up they should only improve but other sides might take advantage in the big moments.
Prediction: Fourth
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
