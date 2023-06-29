If you've been seeing light beams shooting up into the night sky over the last few days, not to worry, it's not a UFO or some strange phenomenon, its Wagga City Council testing out the biggest light show the city has ever seen.
With just days left until the launch of Festival of W on Saturday, Wagga City Council is applying all the finishing touches to the Victory Memorial Gardens and Civic Theatre forecourt.
Wagga City Council destination and events coordinator Kimberly Parker said there has already been significant interest in the festival with the new addition of the light show.
"We're getting so much positive feedback," Ms Parker said.
"We've been testing in the lead up to the festival and lucky residents who have been in the area while we've been doing that have been able to witness some of the lights and they've been amazed."
The festival has been 12 months in the making, with organisers wanting to incorporate NAIDOC Week celebrations into the event while also supporting locally businesses.
"So far we have already supported of 90 local jobs as part of this and whenever we've used state suppliers we've encouraged them to support local as well," Ms Parker said.
The popular ice skating rink will take up a large area of the Victory Memorial Gardens, while, across the road near the Civic Theatre, there will be the light show.
"We will also have an event within the festival called the FOW Show with performers and we've established a dining experience as well offering some lunch and dinner sessions and we will be offering a range of local food, drinks and producers there," Ms Parker said.
"We will also have local performers showcased on those evenings.
"Festival of W is going to showcase an amazing light and sound vision, it's the very first time we have offered something of this scale for this festival and it will be available for the whole 16 days and it is something anyone can enjoy."
The event will kick off on July 1 and run until July 16 at the Wollundry Lagoon Precinct.
