The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

The countdown is on for Wagga City Council's Festival of W

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated June 29 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucky residents Mel Terzi and her 18-month-old son Lewis got an early look at the Festival of W light display on Wednesday. Picture by Ash Smith
Lucky residents Mel Terzi and her 18-month-old son Lewis got an early look at the Festival of W light display on Wednesday. Picture by Ash Smith

If you've been seeing light beams shooting up into the night sky over the last few days, not to worry, it's not a UFO or some strange phenomenon, its Wagga City Council testing out the biggest light show the city has ever seen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.