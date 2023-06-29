The Daily Advertiser
Ex-NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian acted corruptly, ICAC finds in Operation Keppel inquiry into Daryl Maguire

By Luke Costin
Updated June 29 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:50am
Gladys Berejiklian in Wagga in September 2018, after Daryl Maguire's resignation from Parliament and two years before their secret relationship was revealed before ICAC. File image
Ex-NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian acted corruptly while in a five-year relationship with a Liberal MP trying to advance his financial interests, but will not face criminal charges.

