It was an emotional morning for all on Thursday as five inspiring community figures were recognised for their service, strength and honour at a special morning tea held at the Wagga Men's Shed.
Organised by Veterans Wheel to a Better Life co-director Raymond Smith, five quilts were presented by Quilts of Valour to four veterans and a war widow who is a point of significant support for other veterans.
Quilts and certificates were given to Veterans Wheel to a Better Life co-director and war widow Di-Pilmore and veterans Uncle Hewitt Whyman, Wentworth "Alan" McClure, Wagga Men's Shed president Tony Mason and Cootamundra's Monique Cullen who unfortunately wasn't able to attend the presentation.
Ms Pilmore lost her veteran husband in May of 2021 after 25 years of marriage and knows firsthand how big of an impact War has on those who served and their loved ones.
In the last couple of years as the co-director of Veterans Wheel to a Better Life, Ms Pilmore has worked tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of the veterans who remain within our community.
"This is a great surprise," she said.
"It was a hard life, the women of Vietnam Veterans took on a role in which they never knew what was at the end of the tunnel and it's still going on today with Vietnam Veterans who are suffering.
"I have great esteem for Vietnam Veterans and what they went through and I know there are a few here and I'd like to say thank you to everyone at the Wagga Men's Shed who have allowed me, as a lady, to come today and many other mornings to come and have coffee."
Quilts of Valour founder Stan Allen, who attended the presentation with co-founder and wife Sue Allen, said it was important for war widows and loved ones to be recognised for their sacrifices as well.
"There's a class of people that may not always be veterans but they're partners of veterans, spouses, brothers and sisters, and they are the people that are left behind. They carry the can, and for that reason, Di Pilmore, we'd like to present you with a Quilt of Valour in memory of her husband," Mr Allen said.
A unique First Nations representative red, white and black quilt was also presented to veteran Uncle Hewitt Whyman, a quilt that has awaited the day it would be given to a deserving recipient.
"This is a complete surprise. I've been a shed member, I'm number 41, I retired about 13 years ago and I'm currently still an Army Reservist, the oldest in the Australian Army and official uncle to Kapooka in the Indigenous programs out there," he said.
"It is something I have passion for, my military life, and to have this is quite unexpected.
"This community has supported me since I took discharged back in 1976. I was at Kapooka for two years as an instructor after Vietnam and what was ironic about that was I had come back from Vietnam and I was instructing and training recruits to go back to Vietnam, I had an avionics experience that I could talk to those young soldiers about and I'm still doing that today.
"It's a role I'll continue to do until they think I'm too old to be a reservist."
Uncle Hewitt followed in the footsteps of his three great uncles who went off to World War.
"At first they wouldn't accept them in any of the posts where they went to sign up. They wanted to follow the sons of the workers they worked for into war and eventually they allowed them in."
Uncle Hewitt said two of his uncles lost their lives at war eight days apart while they went searching for their third brother.
"It had been reported to me [the third brother] had been standing in the middle of no man's land with his arms out stretched because he knew that his brothers had made the ultimate sacrifice."
He had surrendered, but ironically, made it home.
Wagga Men's Shed president Tony Mason was also presented a quilt for his service and again, it was a welcomed surprise.
"I know this is a great honour within the veteran community," he said.
Wentworth Alan McClure was also surprised to receive a quilt and while there is also one for Cootamundra's Monique Cullen, she unfortunately wasn't able to attend.
