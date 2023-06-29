Temora are still unsure how long front rower Zach Starr will be sidelined for.
Starr only lasted 15 minutes before sustaining an ankle injury in their tight win over Albury on Saturday.
While he's been cleared of any breaks the full prognosis is still unknown.
However he won't line up against Junee at Laurie Daley Oval on Sunday.
"He won't play this weekend but it's not broken," captain-coach Josh McCrone said.
However the Dragons' forward pack will be boosted by the return of Luke Skidmore.
They will also welcome back centre James Stewart which will see Grant Hughes return to his more customary lock position.
Junee are coming off their first win of the season and McCrone is expecting another challenge.
"It was a real good contest against us in round one so they've improved a heap since then and I'd like to think we've improved a bit too," he said. "I'm expecting a fairly decent contest again."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
