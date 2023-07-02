Letters: Give us further information on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament

In a speech in March 2022 Mayo enthused that "There is nothing we can do that is more powerful than building a First Nations' Voice, a black institution, a black political force to be reckoned with that has power and authority over our own affairs, our own political prioritising." A force to be reckoned with that demands "prioritising" of a group defined by race sounds a wee bit more like a step towards confrontation rather than reconciliation. It's a far cry from the claims that The Voice "wouldn't do this and wouldn't do that" regularly murmured reassuringly to assuage doubters.