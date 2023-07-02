The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, July 3

Updated July 3 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 5:30am
Letters: Give us further information on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament
GIVE US FURTHER INFORMATION

"The Epoch Times" has an interesting article that might help elaborate, for those puzzled by the term, on the nature of the 'vibe' of the 'Yes' side of The Voice referendum ("Marxist radical a key actor behind The Voice", June 22-28).

