Letters: Give us further information on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament

"The Epoch Times" has an interesting article that might help elaborate, for those puzzled by the term, on the nature of the 'vibe' of the 'Yes' side of The Voice referendum ("Marxist radical a key actor behind The Voice", June 22-28).
Thomas Mayo (or Mayor), the article explains, is the national Indigenous officer of the Maritime Union of Australia, author of the "Voice to Parliament Handbook," and a member of the PM's working group for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament" - quite impressive qualifications.
In an address to the Search Foundation in August 2021 he discussed how the new chamber of review would help decide what laws and funding would best suit the needs of Aboriginal communities and to "punish politicians that ignore our advice." Just what that 'punishment' might be is not explained - but it seems that any opposing voices will be 'un-vibed'.
In a speech in March 2022 Mayo enthused that "There is nothing we can do that is more powerful than building a First Nations' Voice, a black institution, a black political force to be reckoned with that has power and authority over our own affairs, our own political prioritising." A force to be reckoned with that demands "prioritising" of a group defined by race sounds a wee bit more like a step towards confrontation rather than reconciliation. It's a far cry from the claims that The Voice "wouldn't do this and wouldn't do that" regularly murmured reassuringly to assuage doubters.
Members of The Voice would be chosen by selection, not elected, so I have a vague notion of a person, with quite impressive qualifications, who would be one of the first with his hand up. And it's why we need more information from the PM about just what we're voting for in this referendum.
There is a Voice! Is a choir needed?
There is a body called NIAA - that is National Indigenous Australian Agency.
This agency receives $2 billion per year of taxpayer funding.
It has a staff of 1300 with 40 executives and reports directly to the Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Linda Burney.
It's charter is to ensure that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are heard and to advise the government.
Is this not a Voice? Do we need a choir?
I have noted the use of gas promoting advertisements on television lately. Gas being renewable is a dominating inclusion in the promotion.
One thing is certain and that is if natural gas is renewable it is the only renewable product in existence that when used to produce energy, releases extremely large amounts of greenhouse gases that are the prime cause of human induced climate change.
