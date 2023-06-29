Sydney's Steph De Lander is excited to be competing alongside some of the industry's biggest talents at this weekend's Impact Wrestling showcase.
Born in Melbourne but raised in the northern suburbs of Sydney, De Lander said it was a dream come true to be a part of such a massive event nestled between her two homes.
"This event is huge," De Lander said.
"To have a company as big as Impact Wrestling come to Australia in any form is a massive deal, but to come to the town of Wagga Wagga which is halfway between my two homes in Sydney and Melbourne is really a dream come true for the young Australian wrestling fan in my heart."
Cutting her teeth in local promotions Melbourne City Wrestling and Newcastle Pro Wrestling, De Lander said that she first fell in love with wrestling at a young age.
"I started watching wrestling when I was eight years old with my older brother," she said.
"I just never fell out of love with it and when I turned 18 I found a training school in Sydney.
"I hit the ground running and never looked back."
MORE NEWS:
Professional wrestling has been on an upwards trajectory in Australia for over a decade and now Australian wrestlers are aligned with some of the biggest promotions in the industry.
De Lander said that events like the ones being held this weekend were vital to making sure interest continued to grow.
"I think events like this are really important," she said.
"Especially being Australian and being from literally the other side of the world where everything big happens in wrestling.
"I think it's really important to have that representation of Australian talent but also to have the American stars come over to Australia and show us what they can do, interact with the fans and have that kind of connection.
"I think that stuff is really important and that's what I valued as a child when I was a fan, it's really exciting to be involved on the other side of that and give back to the fans here."
De Lander will take on current Impact Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo on Friday night who is returning to Australia for the first time in a couple of years.
Purrazzo was looking forward to facing De Lander for a second time and was hopeful of retaining her championship against the Australian.
"This will be our second time in the ring," Purrazzo said.
"The first time was one of Steph's first matches at Impact Wrestling and this time she does have the home field advantage.
"But it is for my Knockouts World Championship and I've held onto this for a very long time and I'm a three- time knockouts world champion.
"It is very important to me and all bets come off when it's for my championship."
Born in New Jersey but now living in Orlando Florida, Purrazzo said there was quite a lot of preparation and work done in the lead up to such an important match.
"For me I try to hit the gym every single day," she said.
"It's obviously been a little bit different with all the travel, so we were up early this morning.
"My husband Steve Maclin and I got to go to the gym and have some breakfast and then just took a walk around.
"I think in getting ready for your opponent in preparation every match is different, so it's me studying Steph and looking at what her strengths are.
"She's a powerhouse and she throws a big boot, so how do I dodge that or how do I counter that and just really try and breakdown her style of wrestling to my advantage."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.