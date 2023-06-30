Football Wagga to send 13 teams to annual Kanga Cup in Canberra

Football Wagga will be one of the most represented associations at this year's Kanga Cup held in Canberra from Monday.
Wagga has registered 13 teams in the largest international youth association tournament scheduled to kick off on July 2.
Coach of the under 10s black side, Dave McGowan said the cohort are besides themselves with anticipation for the event.
Playing non-competitively in the local club competition, McGowan said the group trains all season for the Kanga Cup where they get a week-long taste of highly competitive soccer.
"This is what they strive for, the goal," McGowan said.
"Most of them have experienced it before so they know what's coming.
"We have about five or so gala days throughout the year that prepares them for that competitive nature because at Kanga Cup they have semis and grand finals, where at MiniRoos they don't score.
"They do love this competitive nature, that's how they improve, under pressure.
"They don't all cope well with it because they're not used to it, playing against the Canberra teams that play competitive every week they're used to that more physical nature, so it is good to experience that type of competition."
With divisions from under nines to under 16, thousands of players will converge on Canberra for the event, with festivities beginning from the opening ceremony.
McGowan said it's not just the time on field that is important for players but the whole experience of being at a tournament as a team.
"We normally get together as teams and go out for dinner or do an activity, they love the hype and the merchandise, it's just a big experience," he said.
"It's also a big commitment for parents too, you really do thank them for putting that effort in, putting the kids in the program, and going and getting the accommodation to stay there to give their kids the opportunity."
McGowan has been coaching this side for several years now and said he'd like to see as many of them stay together through Football Wagga's development programs.
"We've got a pretty strong team, both under 10s teams are very strong, and hopefully this group of players, this squad, will keep going and they'll decide whether they keep playing when they have to go to the Canberra competitions when they're older," he said.
"As a team they're starting to gel, you'd love to see them playing weekly competition at a high level, they don't experience high pressure at club level right now.
"We're learning to play one touch football and it's hard to do that under pressure, so that's why it's so exciting, they get to challenge themselves against these high quality teams."
Kanga Cup kicks off on Sunday July 2 and runs through to Friday July 7.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
