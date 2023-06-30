Letters: It's time we all took pleasure in the simple things

I write regarding Garry Linnell's comments in The Weekend Advertiser (June 17) 'Hearts of the nation now dead centres. Although progress (in general) is vital, his article drew attention to the saying: "Out with the old and in with the new".
It is amazing as to how we can benefit more so by helping things "simple" and easier to adjust too.
We don't really need all the pomp and ceremony associated with the glamour and expensive lifestyle just to survive, which the well-heeled were so acquainted with as though being in the sun in lush surroundings was the be-all way to exist - not so.
We have come a long way in discovering it can be done without: a man once said: "We need to look up, reach out, stay quiet, and get on with the job at hand."
The days of needing to find oneself down town amidst the somebodies of this world is no longer the number one priority but rather a past time indulgence easily abled to be put aside during times as we are experiencing now.
Oh! What a feeling.
On the floor of Federal Parliament last week we heard the Water Minister Tanya Plibersek allude to the real reasons behind the Murray-Darling Basin Plan which, through its implementation, will destroy many farmers and increase food prices at the supermarket for all Australians.
This was touted as a plan for the environment, however it is more about ensuring there is abundant cheap water in South Australia for various uses including industry, recreation and canal-based housing developments. Yes, some will be used for the environment, however it is acknowledged in many scientific circles that we have already recovered more than can be effectively delivered for environmental purposes, and trying to push more down the Murray River will cause immense damage as we effectively turn it into a drainage channel.
Ms Plibersek told Parliament that her government was committed to delivering the Basin Plan "in full", even though we now have greater knowledge of the social and economic pain this will cause. She also said it was important "for drinking water reasons, for economic reasons of industrial development and for agricultural reasons", as well as for the environment.
There are numerous options that South Australia could embrace to secure a more reliable water supply for industry, recreation and urban use, which would alleviate the need to destroy farmers in the east. Unfortunately, the SA government has no appetite for these because they are more expensive than cheap water delivered down the system from Hume Dam. And now we have a federal government with little care factor for the farmers and their communities.
It's a sad reflection on a divided nation and one, it seems, heading towards more division rather than one working to develop best practice policy, especially in water.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.