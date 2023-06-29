The Daily Advertiser
Charles Sturt University will be without three of their midfielders against North Wagga

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 29 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 11:00am
Experienced Charles Sturt University midfielder Wayde Archibald will miss Saturday's game against North Wagga with a broken nose. Picture by Les Smith
CHARLES Sturt University will be without three of their most experienced midfielders when they take on North Wagga on Saturday.

