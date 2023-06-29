CHARLES Sturt University will be without three of their most experienced midfielders when they take on North Wagga on Saturday.
Experienced recruit Trent Cohalan suffered a broken hand in the win over Temora three weeks ago and has been told he will miss six to 10 weeks.
Lachie Holmes will serve the second and final game of his suspension, while Wayde Archibald is out for two to four weeks after breaking his nose in the win over Coleambally.
CSU co-coach Travis Cohalan concedes the injuries will test the Bushpigs' depth but he sees it as an opportunity for a number of players.
"The biggest thing would be that our starting midfield is normally Trent, (Holmes) and Lachie Moore. Two of our starting three midfielders missed against Coleambally and then Waydeo went in there last week because we missed Trent and Nug and now he's out as well.
"It's an opportunity to give some of our rotating mids a chance to start in there and an opportunity to make the position their own really.
"We're definitely giving options to guys who at the start of the year didn't think they would be playing midfield minutes but they've been given the opportunity against Coly in our last game and they will be given the opportunity this week just because we've got some injuries to some of our starting midfielders."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Cohalan and Archibald are both aiming to be back for the Marrar game on July 15. CSU face North Wagga on Saturday and then Northern Jets in the meantime.
Jake Collingridge is expected to be available to return on Saturday from a hamstring injury, while Steve Marsden will also push for a spot after having two games back from a shoulder problem in reserve grade.
David Kennedy is a 50-50 chance of playing after injuring his groin against Coleambally, while Jobe Steele is also a chance after missing some football with a foot issue.
CSU ruck Henry Armstrong will miss the game through unavailability.
Cohalan is keen to see how the university team goes.
"It's a challenge but it's also an opportunity," he said.
"Every team gets injuries, we'd prefer to have a full complement of players available, especially when you look at the fact Wayde and Trent have about 600 games of first grade experience that we can throw in at one time, that makes a big difference with such a young team.
"It's another really good test this weekend of our maturity and ability to respond to some adverse challenges and how far we've come this year and also the last couple of years in terms of development and growth and experience of the younger players so it's a good opportunity."
The Bushpigs have been in good form, winning their last four games to move into fourth spot on the Farrer League ladder.
They will also take confidence from the last time they played North Wagga, in round one, where they ran out convincing 10-goal winners.
