The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

A busload of competitors will travel from Wagga for the Country Championships

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 29 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamie Mooney and Ruby Cooper are two of the 26 Wagga Swim Club athletes attending the Country Championships in Sydney this weekend.
Jamie Mooney and Ruby Cooper are two of the 26 Wagga Swim Club athletes attending the Country Championships in Sydney this weekend.

Wagga's top swimmers are off to Sydney this weekend for the Country Championships where they'll race against the best from across regional NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.