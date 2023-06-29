Wagga's top swimmers are off to Sydney this weekend for the Country Championships where they'll race against the best from across regional NSW.
Wagga Swimming Club will be represented by 26 swimmers, including six attending their debut Championships, Sebastian Farrow, Ryan Francis, Molly Kendall, Tahlia Maher, Alana Scholz, and Ellie Swann.
Twelve-year-old Ruby Cooper has been swimming for nearly three years and enjoys competing against herself.
"I like getting new times, and seeing how far I can push myself," Cooper said.
Competing in seven events across the three day competition, she's excited to see how far she can push herself.
Preferring distance races over sprints, her favourite event is the 200m medley, where she enjoys the variety of racing all four strokes at once.
With such a large cohort from Wagga Swimming Club attending the event, Cooper said it's nice to have familiar faces around during the down time between races.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
One of those familiar faces is stalwart Jamie Mooney, who has attended more Country Championships than he can remember.
The 19-year-old said while hoping to improve his own times across the 11 events he's competing in, he's also looking forward to support the younger swimmers.
"Being part of the club for so long and watching Gennadiy (Labara) building the club up from the ground, and all the new numbers now, it's great to see all the potential," Mooney said.
Following Labara's mantra, humans have no limit, Mooney said he'll go in as hard as he can for all his events, hoping to return home with good results.
"I'm hoping to achieve plenty of PB's, improving my times, but helping the younger ones to achieve their best," he said.
Though enjoying every chance to get in the pool, a lifetime of swimming has helped Mooney carve out his race preferences.
"The 100 freestyle is the alpha event of swimming, the sprint, you've got to love it, and then the 200 and 400m individual medley, every stroke is involved, you've got to be a jack of all trades and there is no hiding in that event," he said.
NSW Country Championships run from June 30 to July 2 at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.