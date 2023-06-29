The Daily Advertiser
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, June 30

Updated June 30 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 5:30am
Letters: New surface of Lake Albert Road is 'like tissue paper'
NEW ROAD 'LIKE TISSUE PAPER'

I find it hard to believe that the resurfacing of Lake Albert Road at the bottom of the lake is already starting to break up and there is a lot of corrugation in the surface in several places.

