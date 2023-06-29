Letters: New surface of Lake Albert Road is 'like tissue paper'

I find it hard to believe that the resurfacing of Lake Albert Road at the bottom of the lake is already starting to break up and there is a lot of corrugation in the surface in several places.
It is more like tissue paper than proper hot mix.
Why did they not do the same as the walking track around the lake? This will only need to be redone or patched up yet again!
We deserve better!!!
Sorry to hear that Simon Crean has died suddenly in Europe at age of 74.
Who can ever forget his statement as Opposition Leader, below decks on an Australian warship that fawning John Howard was sending to Bush's invasion of Iraq to destroy the non-existent weapons of mass destruction - "We don't think that you should be going."
Australia has lost a man of principle, good sense and a certain courage who would've made an exceptional Prime Minister.
I find it incredible the push to replace gas appliances with electric appliances when we are using gas (Uranquinty Power Station) to generate electricity!!!
The world has gone mad!
When I read an ABC article featuring what they referred to as "waterlogged land" in South Australia's south-east being turned into an "agricultural engine room" I didn't know whether to laugh or cry.
If there had been sufficient research for this article, the author would have discovered that these south-east drains are the primary reason for the environmental degradation of the Coorong, which led to the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.
So now, we channel water from Hume and Dartmouth dams to the Lower Lakes, Coorong and Murray Mouth to try and repair the damage that has been caused by the very state that wants upstream communities to come to their rescue. And it's all at the cost of agriculture, jobs and prosperity upstream, in particular the mid-Murray regions in Victoria and NSW, not to mention increased prices at the supermarket for everyone.
Effectively, South Australians want the eastern states to repair their damage by demanding that undeliverable volumes are sent down the Murray River, and with clever political tactics they have conned the Federal Government into acquiescing. The Sydney-based new Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek, with excellent knowledge of politics but little knowledge of water management, is complicit in a plan that Australians will live to regret.
There's a saying that 'you can't have your cake and eat it too'. It seems that does not apply if you are in South Australia.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.