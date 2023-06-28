March 27, 1999
Daryl William Maguire, born in Hay, enters NSW Parliament as the Member for Wagga. The new Liberal MP succeeded party stalwart Joe Schipp, who served the electorate for 24 years. The seat has been held by the Liberal Party since 1957.
July 13, 2018
Maguire quits the Liberal Party, but not Parliament, after his attempts to gain commissions from Chinese property developers is revealed at the ICAC hearing into Operation Dasha.
August/September 2018
Maguire resigns from Parliament after 19 years as Wagga MP, triggering a by-election in the seat.
September 14, 2018
Independent Joe McGirr wins the election.
September, 2020
ICAC announces Operation Keppel, a public inquiry into Maguire triggered by the Operation Dasha hearings. The commission hears damning claims that Maguire ran a cash-for-visas "scam" via his secret involvement in a Wagga company, G8wayInternational.
October 12, 2020
Then NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian gives testimony at Operation Keppel hearings and reveals she was in a "close personal relationship" with Maguire from 2015.
October 16, 2020
Maguire admitted to committing a "breach of public trust" by involving his own constituents in a cash-for-visas "scam" and using his office for personal gain on the final day of Operation Keppel hearings.
March 2021
ICAC recommends Maguire face criminal charges over his testimony given during Operation Dasha.
May 5, 2021
Parliament votes to refer Ms Berejiklian to ICAC over $30 million grants to the Riverina Conservatorium of Music.
August 9, 2021
Documents released to NSW Parliament show Ms Berejiklian intervened in 2017 to give the Australian Clay Target Association a second chance at a $5.5 million grant for a new centre in Wagga. Maguire was closely involved in the campaign for the centre.
October 1, 2021
Ms Berejiklian resigns as NSW Premier and announces her intention to quit Parliament altogether after ICAC announces an investigation into allegations she breached public trust via her relationship with former Maguire.
October 21, 2021
The $20 million for the second stage of Riverina Conservatorium of Music redevelopment has been halted and returned to a regional fund, ICAC hears.
November 29, 2022
Maguire faces court for the first time, charged with criminal conspiracy over an alleged visa fraud underway while he was sitting in the NSW parliament.
January 22, 2023
Another delay in the Operation Keppel report is revealed. The report concerned complex matters of law and fact, two public inquiries which proceeded over 30 days, more than 2,800 pages of transcript, 516 exhibits comprising approximately 10,600 pages and 957 pages of submissions, ICAC said.
June 2, 2023
It emerges weeks after the arrest that Maguire has been charged over Operation Dasha. He is accused of giving false and misleading evidence to the corruption inquiry into the conduct of councillors of the former Canterbury City Council and others.
June 21, 2023
ICAC confirms the Operation Keppel report will be delivered to presiding officers at Parliament on June 29.
June 27, 2023
Tens of thousands of pages of new evidence have stalled a visa fraud case against Maguire, as his solicitor requests and adjournment to give his client time to peruse a 43,500-page report produced by crown prosecutors earlier this month.
June 29, 2023
ICAC delivers its investigative report from Operation Keppel, with "serious corrupt conduct findings" against Maguire and Ms Berejiklian.
The watchdog found Ms Berejiklian's failure while NSW Premier to notify ICAC of her suspicion Mr Maguire had engaged in corrupt conduct was "grave misconduct".
ICAC also found Mr Maguire engaged in serious corrupt conduct between 2012 and August 2018 by "improperly using his office and the resources to which he had access as a member of Parliament to benefit G8wayInternational".
