Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves is hopeful his side can bounce back strongly against Narrandera this weekend

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 28 2023 - 7:40pm
Crows coach Tom Groves is hopeful his side can notch up their second win of the season on Saturday against Narrandera. Picture by Liam Warren
Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves said his side will head into this weekends clash against Narrandera confident they can get the job done for the second time this season.

