Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves said his side will head into this weekends clash against Narrandera confident they can get the job done for the second time this season.
Currently sitting eighth and ninth on the Riverina League ladder it is likely that the side that grabs victory on Saturday will avoid the wooden spoon.
The Crows prevailed over the Eagles back in round three and Groves was hopeful that his side could notch up their second win of the year against Narrandera on Saturday.
"Yeah of course we take that little bit of confidence I suppose from last time," Groves said.
"But it's obviously never an easy task and they've probably got one of the better midfields in the comp.
"Although we can take a little bit of confidence from last time we know we've got a lot of work to do to make sure we come home with the win."
Bryce O'Garey played his first game of the year against Griffith last weekend and was named the Crows' best in their 110-point defeat.
Groves said it was great to have O'Garey back for the contest and was hopeful it wouldn't be the last time he pulled on the boots in 2023.
"Hopefully we can have him for a few more games," he said.
"It's a week by week thing with him with his injuries and we'll play that one by year."
O'Garey's return was one of the rare highlights for the Crows against the Swans as for the second time this season they were defeated by their rivals by over 100 points.
Groves admitted it was a pretty disappointing performance but said they had actually started the game on the front foot and were relatively competitive early.
"Our form over the last four or five weeks has been a bit up and down I think," he said.
"We started pretty well against Griffith on the weekend and the first quarter and a half we were there abouts and around the contest we were right in it.
"But obviously over the whole day it was disappointing."
The Crows put forward their best performance under Groves to stun the Eagles earlier in the season by nine points.
Groves knew his side would need to replicate that performance and again make sure their effort was up in order to grab the four points.
"I think we were pretty efficient going forward," he said.
"That was a pleasing thing for us and it was one of the games where we stayed in it for the full four quarters.
"That's obviously a key focus as we've played some good footy against some quality opposition, but we just haven't been able to do it for long enough."
Matt Rainbird will return for the Crows from suspension while Will Wakeman is unlikely to play again this season after breaking his collarbone against the Swans.
He joins Darcey Cullen on the sidelines who is also unlikely to return this season after breaking his finger against Collingullie-Glenfield Park while Logan Mahalm is expected to return in the next couple of weeks.
