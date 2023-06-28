EAST Wagga-Kooringal are set to go into Saturday's must-win clash against Barellan without a recognised ruckman.
Kyle North-Flanagan is set to miss a month of football after rolling his ankle early in the second term of last Saturday's 59-point loss to Marrar.
To make matters worse, back-up ruck Cam McPherson also injured his ankle and is doubtful for the weekend.
The injuries come on the back of Nick Hull already being sidelined with a broken hand and back trouble.
It left key defender Connor Quade to shoulder the ruck duties against Marrar last Saturday and he is likely to get the job again against Barellan.
"Kyle rolled his ankle and will probably miss the next month I reckon," EWK coach Matt Hard said.
"Cameron McPherson also hurt his ankle and is doubtful for this week.
"We came into the season with three or four we thought and now we're down to this.
"We chucked Connor Quade there in there on the weekend so he might get the job again.
"We are very light on and we're playing as if we're very light on. There's not much confidence amongst the group."
The Hawks have lost four of their last five games to drop to fifth spot on the Farrer League ladder. They take on sixth-placed Barellan on Saturday, who pushed undefeated ladder leaders The Rock-Yerong Creek all the way in a nine-point defeat last weekend.
They are also most likely going to be without Max Tiernan this Saturday after he injured his shoulder against Marrar.
There is not much relief in sight either with their casualty list all still a couple of weeks away.
Kade Rowbotham (two weeks), Liam Hard (three weeks), Ayden Hill (two weeks), Hull (three weeks) and Wes Clark (indefinitely) will be back in coming weeks, while Tom Tyson is in the middle of an overseas holiday.
The Hawks have Barellan and then North Wagga before a bye. They hope to then reload for the run home that consists of games against Coleambally, Northern Jets, Charles Sturt University and TRYC.
"I don't know how many players we've used this year, I'd have to do a head count but we've used a few," Hard said.
"You keep trying to find solutions I guess. We've just got to keep fronting up and find a way through it.
"We're not delusional, we know where we're up to and where we're at and what's got to happen, we've just got to keep turning up and digging in. That's the plan."
The Hawks did clear Caleb Dunne-Argus back to the club this week before the June 30 clearance deadline. He has spent the past couple of years at Wagga Tigers and CSU.
Hard is purely focused on getting the win over Barellan and trying to cement their spot in finals for now.
"We're just going to concentrate on trying to play finals. This week is a massive game for us," he said.
"We've got six games to go and I'd say we'd have to win at least 50 per cent of them so that's what we're going to try to do.
"We've just got to find a way. We've just got to stick tight and keep working together so that's what we're doing."
