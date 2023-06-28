ON THE PACE: Yirribee Pacing Stud passed in at auction

Yirribee Pacing Stud is still on the market after failing to reach the $5 million reserve at auction last week.
The bidding stalled at $4.7 million for the property.
Proprietor Rod Woodhouse is unsure what the next step is after a lease arrangement designed to ensure the property remains in the harness racing industry fell through earlier this year.
"It's back on the market," Woodhouse said.
"We have got a couple of people interested but we will just have to wait and see what happens.
"We've got a reserve of $5 million on it.
"There's a couple of thoroughbred guys keen but it is just a matter of whether they can come up with the brass.
"We might have to come off our five (million) a bit too to meet the market."
While Woodhouse is uncertain of the future one thing he knows for sure is he won't be standing a stallion.
"There's no way known I'm getting back into the stud game," he said.
"I know there's a lot of people worried about where they are going to send their mares."
****
DAVID Druitt's working holiday in Queensland got off to a winning start.
The Brucedale trainer enjoyed success with Bettors Moon in the Redcliffe Oaks Consolation at Redcliffe on Saturday.
She was able to lead all the way before going on to win by 3.2 metres.
It was the fourth win in her last five starts.
It was Druitt's first starter in his trip.
****
ECHUCA proved to be a happy stomping ground for Riverina trainers last Wednesday.
Cinos Legacy led a Riverina one-two after leading all the way for David Kennedy and Jackson Painting.
They finished ahead of Keayang Treasure for Brooke McPherson.
However McPherson didn't go home empty handed with Lookinforareason winning in her first start for the Henty trainer.
Cinos Legacy was also successful at Wagga on Tuesday.
****
EDWARD Jay is the best drawn of the Riverina contingent in the NSW Bred 2YO Final at Menangle on Saturday.
Todd Day's runner has drawn barrier seven with heat winner Gotta Lockheed to start right outside him for Brett Woodhouse and Blake Micallef.
Bolanalong has drawn the outside barrier for Ellen Bartley and Blake Jones.
****
ALBIZIA was one of three winners for Michael Boots on Tuesday.
The trotter made it three wins from as many starts in Australia for Jarrod Alchin at Menangle.
He also scored with So Sirius and Unlucky at Wagga later that night.
****
NEW conditions will see more opportunities for claiming drivers from Saturday with restrictions on concessions below ratings 55 pacers removed.
****
RIVERINA Paceway will host another eight-race card on Friday.
The first is at 1.23pm.
Leeton races Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.