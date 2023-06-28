Wagga Touch Association has been granted tender for the 2024 to 2026 Junior State Cups.
After consultation with touch associations across the state, NSW Touch announced the State Cup format would remain unchanged for the next three years and granted Wagga and Dubbo the southern and northern conferences respectively.
Wagga has host the competition since 2019, with Touch Association president Marc Lawrence saying they continue to have positive feedback year-on-year.
"We're very happy, it's quite pleasing as a Touch Association but I also know Wagga City Council has done a heap of work to make sure they met all the requirements of the tender," Lawrence said.
"We were confident, the feedback we get each year is the facilities are top notch, the fields are always presented well, it's a good layout, so we were pretty confident we had a fairly strong chance to retain it but the official confirmation coming through reinforces that."
With ample talented young talent coming through the local touch program, Lawrence said playing for the Vipers is a goal for many Wagga-based players and hosting the tournament helps boost their program further.
"We're getting stronger each year, and the kids now have a goal that they want to represent Wagga Vipers at State Cup and knowing it's in their backyard only strengthens that resolve for them," he said.
2024: Friday February 16 to Sunday February 18
2025: Friday February 14 to Sunday February 16
2026: Friday February 13 to Sunday February 15
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
