Wagga Netball Association juniors ready for state competition

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 28 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 5:30pm
Netballers Macy Burgess and Monica Stephen (12), Zoe Priest, Poppy Hulm and Ava Spencer (14), Abbey Hunt and Eloise Quintal (13) will compete in this weekend's Junior State Titles in Sydney. Picture by Madeline Begley
They've trained for months, some even for years, to get to this point and now Wagga Netball Association's under 12, 13, and 14 sides will finally get their shot at the Junior State Titles.

