They've trained for months, some even for years, to get to this point and now Wagga Netball Association's under 12, 13, and 14 sides will finally get their shot at the Junior State Titles.
After two years of COVID and weather disruption, this will be the first three-day carnival for all of Wagga's youngest athletes.
Team captains Poppy Hulm, Zoe Priest, and Ava Spencer (14), Eloise Quintal and Abbey Hunt (13), and Macy Burgess and Monica Stephen (12) are all thrilled to finally be heading to Sydney.
With a mixture of nerves and excitement among the teams, they're ready to hit the road for the biggest competition of the year.
"It's all the different teams in the state that you verse, there's different divisions and we're in the division two" Priest said.
Spencer said their under 14s side is excited about heading to Sydney for the tournament, but are nervous after being stung twice before.
"It's not our first time, but it was washed out last year, I just hope it doesn't rain again," Spencer said.
"We don't want it to be cancelled, we want to at least get one Juniors in before we go to Seniors," Hulm said.
Working together at both training and representative carnivals for months in the lead up to the State Titles, all seven believe their hard work has put them in a good position.
Not sure what to expect from any of their opponents, the group said the unknown helps from getting intimidated by teams they might have previously struggled against.
They're also keen to see how they hold up in three days of tight competition.
"It's a bit nervous because obviously we've only had one days, and this is triple, we're really tired after the first day, so it'll be three times the tiredness," Quintal said.
Hunt said intense weekly training sessions have conditioned them well, and lessons on proper cool down techniques will be important for the longest competition they've ever played.
"We've got the best coaches, with the best recovery sessions, so we'll be all good," Hunt said.
The youngest of the cohort, the under 12s have never set foot on a State Titles court, but are ready for whatever is coming their way.
With good results in their representative carnivals, Burgess is feeling good about their chances.
"I think we're going to go well, we sometimes came second, sometimes first, and one time fourth," Burgess said.
"I think we have a good mix of girls, they're really good."
Stephen agreed, and said she's excited to have the new experience alongside a great group of girls.
"I'm excited to experience something like that, it's a great group of girls and I think it's going to be lots of fun," Stephen said.
Reflecting on their preparations, all three sides believe they've got what it takes to find their way towards the top of their respective ladders.
Also attending Junior State Titles are Tumut, Leeton, Barellan, Temora, and Griffith Netball Associations.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
