Police issue court notice for Kooringal man after felling spree at travelling stock reserve

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
June 28 2023 - 4:00pm
Kooringal man to front court in August for tree felling. File picture
A police investigation had led to a court notice for a Kooringal man after a significant habitat tree was damaged in a string of felling and limbing across Riverina reserves.

