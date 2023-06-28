A police investigation had led to a court notice for a Kooringal man after a significant habitat tree was damaged in a string of felling and de-limbing across Riverina reserves.
Officers attached to the Rural Crime Prevention Team commenced an investigation in February following reports a significant habitat tree was delimbed and felled amidst a spree across several Riverina reserves.
Following inquiries, officers attended a home in Kooringal on June 8, where police spoke with a 36-year-old man.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He was subsequently issued a court attendance notice for damage travelling stock reserve without authority and injure/damage/disturb plant/animal/rock/soil in public place.
The man will appear before Wagga Local Court on August 9.
Rural crime investigators would like to remind community members that tree felling and collecting wood from travelling stock or Crown land reserves is prohibited, as those reserves provide a habitat for native and protected species.
Residents can collect roadside firewood from specific reserves with a permit, please contact your local council for further information and conditions.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.