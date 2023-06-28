Impact Wrestling's Digital Media champion Joe Hendry is excited to be back in the country for the first time in five years as he looks to defend his title this weekend at Equex Centre.
Hendry said it was fantastic to be back in Australia and was looking forward to the two shows being held on Friday and Saturday night.
"We are very, very excited," Hendry said.
"This is the first that Impact Wrestling has been to Australia and we are going to have two massive shows at the Equex Centre on Friday and Saturday.
"This is not only going to be huge for the Impact Wrestling brand but this is also huge for the Australian professional wrestling scene as well.
"We are bringing what we believe is the best professional wrestling product in the world today and we are also going to give a platform to the very best Australian professional talent as well."
MORE NEWS:
Hendry has spent the past decade travelling the world as a professional wrestler and has worked for some of the industry's biggest promotions including a five-year stint with Ring of Honour.
He admitted that although he was a relative late starter to the profession, it is something that he definitely doesn't regret.
"This is my 10th year now and it was one of the things that I decided to do when I was about to turn 25," Hendry said.
"That's quite late in the game for a lot of people, but I just decided that you only live once and it was something that I always wanted to do.
"I remember being 15 years old and dreaming of being a champion in Impact Wrestling and here we are.
"It's been quite a journey."
Hendry is the longest serving Digital Media champion in the brand's history and he has successfully defended his title six times.
The 35-year-old said that it's been an honour to represent Impact Wrestling and that it was great for him to arrive back in Australia as a champion.
"It's been a massive privilege and an honour to represent Impact Wrestling around the world," he said.
"This is the first time I've been to Australia in five years, so it's amazing to come here as a champion."
Hendry is set to defend his title potentially twice over the weekend, first up against Eddie Edwards on Friday before possibly taking on Moose on the Saturday if he is successful in Friday's match.
Hendry and Edwards have never gone one-on-one in the past and he was looking forward to taking him on for the first time ever in Wagga.
"This is a testament to the quality of the card that Impact Wrestling is going to bring," he said.
"Eddie Edwards is a world travelled professional and one of the best in-ring talents in the world today.
"He is a former world champion in multiple organisations as well and it is the first time that Eddie and I have ever faced each other.
"Impact is bringing a fresh match up to Australia which is going to be awesome and if I can beat Eddie on Friday then I will face Moose on Saturday.
"Moose is one of the best athletes to ever step foot in a professional wrestling ring and he was a superstar in the NFL and now he is a superstar in professional wrestling.
"So I've got my work cut out for me this weekend if I can get past them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.