With new and returning faces on the field this year, Henwood Park's under 10 Falcons are thriving on their biggest pitch yet.
Team manager Marissa Pideski said the group has found their game fitness now and all want to play as much soccer as they can.
"They're all settling in very very well, they're all getting along which is very handy," Pideski said.
"They've moved up to the bigger sized field, so they need to start playing in the positions of the actual game so they can cover the field."
The team trains once a week, where they focus on areas for improvement based on their last game.
Pideski said though young they do a good job at listening to feedback and have improved beyond belief since the start of the season, improving each week.
"We're starting to prepare them for that aspect of soccer, when they step up to the normal size field and the full rules," she said.
"There's still not a lot of rules yet, they have to do a proper throw in, behind the head, two feet on the ground, but there's no offside, they don't play free kicks unless its blatant, they let them play on and remind them watch your hands or don't do those tackles, don't stand in an offside position, just starting to teach them some of those big rules for when they do go to the next level and those rules are enforced.
"Whatever's happened the previous week (coach) Carl takes into their training and says this is what we need to work on."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
