Compensation for Forest Hill residents whose properties have been contaminated by firefighting foam used on the city's air force bases is not good enough according to Wagga businessmen Greg Semple.
About 1000 Forest Hill landowners from 2016 onwards are eligible for a payout of about $12,000 each, but Mr Semple said the compensation no where near amounts to the damages caused.
"Whatever people are paid it is poor compensation for the problems caused," he said.
Class Action was taken against the Commonwealth by Shine Lawyers and a settlement of $132.7 million was reached in May - covering around 30,000 landowners living near Royal Australian Force Bases (RAAF) across the country.
Of that, $12.2 million is proposed to 1000 Forest Hill residents that are eligible for the compensation.
To receive the payout, those eligible are required to apply for the compensation online by June 30.
The contamination was caused by the use of firefighting foam known as Aqueous Film Forming Foam which consists of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at RAAF bases from the 1970s to at least 2004 according to Shine Lawyers.
The class action alleges that the Department of Defence negligently allowed those chemicals to escape from the RAAF Base at Forest Hill, thereby contaminating local environments.
These contaminants are believed to have negatively impacted properties, land values and the livelihoods of some in the Wagga community.
The ADF completed a detailed site investigation at the Forest Hill RAAF Base in November 2018 with the results detecting PFAS in surface water, groundwater and sediment off base.
The former firefighting training area, the current fire extinguisher training area and the current fire station on the base were identified as the main sources of PFAS.
Eligible parties can register for compensation at; https://www.shine.com.au/service/class-actions/pfas-contamination-class-actions.
