Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have received a massive boost welcoming former captain Nick Collins back to the Goannas.
Collins departed MCUE at the end of last season after moving to Noosa, however has been cleared back to the Goannas until the end of the year just in time for this weekend's clash against Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
The Goannas are set to have at least the two inclusions for the clash against the Demons as Matt Kelly has also been confirmed to make his first appearance for the club this weekend.
MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe was thrilled to welcome Collins back to the Goannas and felt his experience and leadership would be a very welcome addition to his side.
"It's actually fairly crazy and huge for us to have Collo back," Rowe said.
"Between 2019 and 2022 Collo was definitely our best performing player consistently across those four seasons and he ended up being in a unique situation where he was our captain as a travelling player albeit co-captain alongside Paddy Griffin.
"That probably shows you the standing he had within our group and he was just one of those good news stories where you managed to bring such a quality footballer and professional operator into the group.
"But the reason why it ended up being such a success was because he felt so passionately about the club.
"He put in as much time, effort and energy as anyone albeit in a different capacity as a travelling player.
"When we did have a fair few players moving on this year, Collo was on top of the list by a country mile in regards to losses that we were always going to feel."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Collins had joined Noosa in the QAFL and so far this season played nine games for the club with the majority of those in reserve grade.
Rowe explained the Goannas had attempted a bit of a 'Hail Mary' in trying to get Collins back for the remainder of the year and said that it was a bit of a shock that he was on-board for a return to MCUE.
"I suppose the situation that's brought him back to us we could never have predicted at any stage," he said.
"He'd just been playing second grade footy and was just enjoying himself with a group of young guys up there.
"We'd been speaking about how he'd only been playing two's and then he sort of let the cat out of the bag that he was going to be in and around Canberra for school holidays and then he had a couple of personal milestones that he was going to be coming back for as well.
"We just put a Hail Mary out to him and said that if you are not full throttle with your footy in Noosa and you are going to find yourself back in Canberra for a few weekends what are your thoughts on qualifying.
"It was a bit of a shock that he took it so seriously but once he started thinking about it and once we realised that he was giving it serious consideration, we became extremely excited.
"It's just unreal to have him back and we've had so many challenges over the last month as a group it's almost probably not even been felt as much as what it possibly should.
"But there's some real excitement about him being back and what he can bring to our group as he brings a lot of what we need.
"He has exceptional footy skills and his decision making coming off half back is something that definitely is going to satisfy a real need for us moving forward."
