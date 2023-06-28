Perfect home for your next chapter

Nestled amidst beautifully established, cottage gardens, this double brick bungalow embodies a timeless charm fused with a touch of modern elegance.
With tasteful refurbishments and a welcoming atmosphere, this home offers a relaxed village lifestyle, perfect for those seeking a tranquil haven. Its impeccable design and thoughtful features make it ready to embark on its next chapter with a new owner.
Upon stepping inside, you are greeted by three bedrooms adorned with built-in robes, providing ample storage space for your belongings. The separate formal lounge area boasts a cosy wood fire, creating a warm and intimate ambiance.
The classic appeal of the room is enhanced by its high ceilings and polished floorboards, exuding sophistication, and a sense of comfort throughout the living spaces.
The heart of this home lies in its open plan, modern kitchen, seamlessly blending with the dining area and family living space. The kitchen showcases contemporary features and stylish finishes, adding a touch of sophistication to the home.
In the summer months, you can enjoy the cool comfort provided by the ducted cooling system, while the wood heating ensures a snug and inviting atmosphere during colder times.
The thoughtfully designed layout also includes lock-up car accommodation and rear lane access, providing both convenience and security for your vehicles.
As you venture to the rear of the house, you'll discover a delightful wrap-around veranda that beckons you to relax and soak in the tranquil surroundings, the perfect space for enjoying your morning coffees, indulging in alfresco dining, or simply unwinding after a long day.
Location-wise, this home enjoys an enviable position within a mere 500 meters of The Rock township, shopping centre, schools and medical facilities.
Embracing the best of both worlds, you can relish the serenity and charm of village life while still having easy access to essential amenities.
Picturesque, convenient, and brimming with character, this exceptional home invites you to experience its allure firsthand.
Arrange a viewing today and let this remarkable property become the backdrop for your next chapter.
