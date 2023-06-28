Young supporting growth as players and people

Five years together as a team and Young's under 11 rugby league side are still going strong.
In an environment where they're supported to be not only the best footballers they can be but the best people, the group continues to impress coach Scott Duncan.
Their fearless leader since they came together as under sixes, Duncan said the group lives and breathes rugby league.
"They're a great little bunch of kids, I've coached under 19s in the Canberra competition and I can do the same drills with these under 11s that I can do with the 19-year-olds," Duncan said.
"They're all really switched on, they pretend they're the first grade NRL players, it's all they talk about
"If it's raining and we can't train, we've got to try and get an indoor place to train because they hate not training, they absolutely love it."
As they get deeper into the season and progress through age groups, Duncan said they're starting to play a more technical game.
"There's a fair bit more positional play this year, we've probably been ahead of the curve for the last few years, so we're making sure the fundamentals and basic things are worked on regularly," he said.
"That gives us room to work a little bit harder on the more technical stuff here and there."
Pulling each other in when needed and wanting to be the best players the can, Duncan said it's easy to coach the side who do his job for him.
"They're really good, even at training if one kid starts mucking around a bit, it's actually the players that drive what we want to be doing,
"I don't have to say 'let's pull our heads in and do the right thing' they do it amongst themselves.
"Even our under 12s are light on in numbers so we have two or three sit on the bench for them some Saturdays and I usually have 11 kids or 12 kids coming to me, wanting to sit on the bench."
The team even steps up into volunteer roles to ensure game days and nights run smoothly.
Duncan said he's never had a complaint from a single player when asked to help with set up or pack down, not that he has to ask very often.
Playing also in the Friday evening town competition, Duncan said players help ensure each other can get on field and home as soon as possible.
"We've set it up so that when the teams play first, they get the fields ready for the game, and the teams that play second, they help pack the grounds away," he said.
"We never get one argument from the kids, even in the rain they go and pack the goal posts down.
"I try and push on the kids that playing is a commitment from their parents as much as them, but its the kids who get everything out of it, so our parents don't need to be packing up the grounds, we can do it, and things like that."
In their competitive age groups, Young had plenty of success over Turvey Park on Saturday, with a clean sweep across the competition.
The under 13s tackle team had a massive 54-4 win, the under 14 league tag won 20-8, tackle in the same age group won 38-6, under 15s had a tight 16-10 game, and under 16 league tag returned home 22-6 winners.
Young play Cootamundra at home this weekend.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
