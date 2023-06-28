A Kia driver caught in the Riverina with almost $1 million stashed in shopping bags has been charged.
Officers attached to Cootamundra Traffic and Highway Patrol stopped a silver Kia Carnival travelling on the Hume Highway at Coolac at about 11am on Tuesday for a random breath test.
Police spoke with the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle - a 41-year-old man - before searching the vehicle.
Officers located and seized $980,545 in cash stored in shopping bags as well as mobile phones and documentation.
The seized items will undergo further examination.
The Greenacre man was taken to Cootamundra Police Station and charged with recklessly deal with proceeds of crime greater than $5000 and deal with property proceeds of crime equal to or greater than $100,000.
He was granted conditional bail to appear before Gundagai Local Court on August 18.
