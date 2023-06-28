Riverina towns are hoping to boost tourism with the addition of four new electric vehicle charges located at a popular hub in the centre of the township.
Lockhart Shire Council received $17,000 in NSW Government funding for four electrical vehicle stations, two of which have been set up in Lockhart and two of which have been set up at The Rock Recreation Ground.
Lockhart Shire mayor Greg Verdon said they made the decision to have the charges put in where they believe they would be most used.
With the Lockhart Greens Gunyah Museum and The Rock Nature Reserve regularly bringing tourists to the townships, the council figured they would be the perfect places to receive the charges.
Mr Verdon said The Rock has a lot of free camping and often sees people travelling to the township on a mission to climb The Rock.
"You have the sporting precinct at The Rock, you have the pool, and a second football ground, it's a great attraction for those who do want to move to the area as we have first-class sporting facilities," Cr Verdon said.
"These just add to the attraction of people coming out to these smaller areas."
Lockhart Shire Council is also not shy about its support of electrical vehicles.
"It's one of the fastest growing markets and I think if you provide the opportunity for people to charge their electric cars it will be well-reciprocated," Cr Verdon said.
With most cars taking around four hours to charge, Cr Verdon is hoping travellers may venture off into the township whilst they wait for their batteries to hit fully charged.
"If you've got to spend a couple of hours charging your car that gives you the opportunity to have a look around and maybe even climb The Rock," he said.
"It's an exciting area and we have to do our little bit to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and we think EV charging is the way to go."
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
