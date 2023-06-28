The Daily Advertiser
The Rock welcomes new electrical vehicle charges at recreational grounds

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated June 28 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 1:30pm
Lockhart Shire mayor Greg Verdon welcomes new assets to The Rock Recreational Grounds. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Riverina towns are hoping to boost tourism with the addition of four new electric vehicle charges located at a popular hub in the centre of the township.

