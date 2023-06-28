A new development in central Wagga could offer 10 new homes close to the city centre.
Plans lodged with the council on June 16 ask leave to build 10 units with ancillary parking and landscaping at 67-69 Crampton Street Wagga. The units would be attached two-storey townhouses, with three bedrooms each.
Town planner Camilla Rocks lodged the development application (DA) on behalf of local builder, Dave McIntyre, which includes provision to demolish the existing dwellings and outbuildings at numbers 67 and 69, and landscape the site.
This is the second medium-density housing DA for the northern side of central Wagga this month.
The proposed Crampton Street homes are not located with the heritage area, and unlikely to face significant opposition.
The DA calls for some minor variations to site coverage regulations, but notes these are still in keeping with the overall character of the street, and the intent of the regulations they are asking leave of.
The site is currently zoned for medium-density housing, and there are a number of other similar developments in the area, including a subdivision for a 16-home estate that was approved by council last year.
The council received a separate application to build a five-storey apartment building on the former Wagga Restoration Centre site at 115 Fitzmaurice Street last month.
This development may prove more controversial, as it sits within Wagga's heritage area, and would be one of the taller buildings in Wagga - 17.6m, above the zone maximum of 16m.
Developers have recently told The Daily Advertiser they are facing additional challenges making developments at cost, due to difficulties working with council, and navigating the the controversial Biodiversity Offsets Scheme (BOS).
The DA does not call for any removal of native vegetation, so BOS is unlikely to affect the development - something developers say has driven up the cost of housing.
The total estimated cost of the development is $3.3 million.
Camilla Rocks was contacted for comment, but did not respond prior to publication.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
